Tel Aviv [Israel], May 14 (ANI/TPS): Israeli scientists are harnessing the power of dogs to sniff out cancer before symptoms even appear, Assuta Medical Centers announced on Wednesday.



The new method, developed by Tel Aviv-based startup SpotitEarly, features dogs guided by artificial intelligence to identify cancer at its early, more treatable stages. In tests at Assuta Ramat HaHayal Hospital in Tel Aviv, specially trained beagles showed a 94 per cent accuracy rate at catching four of the most common types of cancers.



"This is a tool with the potential to save lives," said Gidi Leshetz, CEO of Assuta Medical Centers, which is running the study through its innovation arm, RISE. "It is non-invasive, simple, and, most importantly, has the power to create real change for patients. Early detection has been proven to save lives."



Many cancers are diagnosed too late when treatment is more difficult and less effective. SpotitEarly's test offers a new path that is painless, affordable, and scalable. Patients simply breathe into a face mask for three minutes. The mask is then sent to a lab, where specially trained Beagle dogs sniff the sample under the watch of an AI system. Each breath sample is checked multiple times -- three to five times per patient -- to ensure high reliability.



To date, over 1,400 participants, mostly aged 40 to 70, have undergone the test. The system currently detects lung, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, which are together responsible for about half of all new cancer diagnoses globally. SpotitEarly aims to expand detection to more cancer types in the future.



"This is a breakthrough that enhances our ability to detect malignancies early, when the chances of successful treatment are greatest," said Prof. Meirav Ben-David, head of the Oncology Institute at Assuta. "Because the test is non-invasive and painless, it can be performed frequently and tailored to an individual's personal risk factors."



SpotitEarly, which holds a US patent for the technology, has raised over USD 8 million to date, including investments from the Menomadin Foundation and Hanko Ventures.



"We are proud and excited about our collaboration with Assuta," said Ariel Ben Dayan, co-founder of SpotitEarly. "SpotitEarly was founded on the understanding that early cancer detection can save many lives, and combining cutting-edge technology with natural capabilities developed over millions of years is the most effective approach to solving this challenge."



Merav Galili, CEO of the Menomadin Foundation, believes this method could reshape cancer detection worldwide. "SpotitEarly's unique development may lead to a global breakthrough in the early detection of the most common types of cancer," she said. "We've been working with the company from its earliest stages, driven by the mission to improve and strengthen the field of early detection--a mission that can save millions of lives."



The new method is suitable for regular check-ups, especially for individuals at higher risk of cancer, without the discomfort or cost of invasive procedures like biopsies or colonoscopies. Its scalability opens doors for mass screening campaigns, even in areas with little access to medical equipment.



Moreover, used alongside imaging and blood tests, dogs could reduce false positives/negatives, and guide doctors on whether more invasive testing is necessary. (ANI/TPS)

