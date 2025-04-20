With Easter just around the corner, pet experts are reminding dog owners that festive treats like hot cross buns, Simnel cake, and lamb bones could pose serious health risks—some even deadly—for their furry friends.

As Easter celebrations approach, many households are preparing to indulge in traditional seasonal delights. But while these treats may be delicious for humans, they can be extremely hazardous for dogs. While chocolate is a well-known danger, veterinary experts are raising concerns about lesser-known but equally harmful foods.

According to The Kennel Club, hot cross buns and Simnel cake pose a significant risk due to ingredients like raisins, currants, and sultanas—all of which are toxic to dogs. Even small amounts can lead to serious health complications, including kidney failure. Pet owners are urged to store these items well out of reach—preferably in sealed containers behind closed cupboards.

Statistics from Kennel Club Pet Insurance reveal a 50% increase in chocolate-related poisoning cases in dogs during the Easter season. Nearly one in five of these incidents occur in March and April, underlining the importance of extra vigilance during this period.

Robin Hargreaves, a senior veterinary advisor, warns that signs of toxicity can appear anywhere from four to 24 hours after ingestion. Symptoms may include vomiting, stomach pain, excessive drooling, rapid breathing, and even seizures.

Cooked lamb bones, another Easter staple, also pose a threat. Though not toxic, they can splinter and cause choking or internal injuries if chewed by dogs.

Beyond food, the arrival of spring brings other hazards. Many common spring flowers—like tulips, daffodils, and crocuses—are poisonous to pets. In addition, seasonal animals such as toads, snails, and ticks can also cause harm through bites, stings, or the spread of parasites like lungworm.

If a dog is suspected to have consumed a toxic item, immediate veterinary attention is crucial. Experts advise against waiting for symptoms to worsen, as quick action can make all the difference.