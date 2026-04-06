A resurfaced video featuring the NASA Artemis II crew has ignited a fresh wave of conspiracy theories online, with many again questioning the authenticity of historic moon landings.

A resurfaced video featuring the NASA Artemis II crew has ignited a fresh wave of conspiracy theories online, with many again questioning the authenticity of historic moon landings.

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A short clip of Commander Reid Wiseman, who appears to say, 'This is the first time we’re going to send humans to the moon and, at the same time, have humans in low Earth orbit' has surfaced. The remark quickly went viral, with conspiracy theorists interpreting it as a “confession” that earlier lunar missions never took place.

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One user posted: 'That's the confession right there. They lied about the moon landing.' The long-standing theory alleges that NASA staged the Apollo moon landings between 1969 and 1972, filming them in studios to secure victory in the Space Race against the Soviet Union.

However, the viral clip tells only part of the story.

The 25-second segment was extracted from a longer discussion in which Wiseman explicitly acknowledged the Apollo missions. He clarified that his statement referred to Artemis II marking the beginning of a new era of human lunar exploration, not the first moon mission in history.

Artemis II mission

The Artemis II mission, launched this week, represents a historic milestone, sending humans toward the moon for the first time since the Apollo era and venturing beyond low Earth orbit after more than five decades. The crew—Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen—are set to undertake a 10-day journey around the moon.

During the mission, astronauts are expected to travel nearly 250,000 miles from Earth, surpassing the distance record set by Apollo 13. NASA has consistently defended the authenticity of the Apollo missions, citing extensive telemetry data, lunar samples, and the work of thousands of scientists and engineers.

'So when we go to the training and talk about us looking at the moon and all the things we can bring in, in the back of my mind and in the back of yours, we have been there.

‘We orbited the moon, we have seen these things before, and what does Artemis II bring that is new to us, then, based as we fly around the moon.’

He further explained that Artemis II would offer a fresh perspective by passing the moon’s far side—an angle never directly seen by human eyes due to Apollo missions landing only on the illuminated side.

The viral debate has also revived older, often misinterpreted clips of Buzz Aldrin. In a 2000 appearance on Conan O'Brien Show, Aldrin startled audiences when he responded to a childhood memory of the moon landing by saying: 'No, you didn't. There wasn't any television, there wasn't anyone taking a picture. You watched an animation.'

While widely circulated, the remark referred to broadcast animations used alongside real footage at the time—not a denial of the landing itself.

Similarly, a 2015 clip shows Aldrin telling a child: 'Because we didn't go there, and that's the way it happened.' The viral snippet omits his clarification that budget constraints and shifting priorities halted lunar missions. He later explained, 'We need to know why something stopped in the past if we want it to keep going.

'It's a matter of resources and money; new missions need new equipment.'

Doubts surrounding the moon landings first gained traction in the mid-1970s, amid widespread public distrust following events like Watergate and the Pentagon Papers. Since then, theories citing alleged inconsistencies in footage and interviews have endured despite overwhelming scientific evidence to the contrary.