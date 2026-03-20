Scientists have identified 45 new exoplanets in the habitable zone, boosting the search for life beyond Earth. Discover which worlds are closest. Read more now!

The question of whether life exists beyond Earth has intrigued scientists and space enthusiasts for many years. A recent study led by experts at the Carl Sagan Institute has brought us closer to finding an answer. The research team, which includes Professor Lisa Kaltenegger, has discovered 45 planets that might have the right conditions to support life.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Habitable Worlds

These planets are located in what scientists refer to as the habitable zone, meaning they are at the correct distance from their stars. They are not too hot or too cold, which makes it more likely that they could have liquid water on their surfaces.

Water is seen as a key ingredient for life, so these planets are of particular interest. The study also highlights that out of more than 6,000 known exoplanets, these 45 are considered strong candidates.

Closer Than Thought

Some of these planets are surprisingly near in space. A few are only about 40 light-years away, including planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system such as TRAPPIST-1 e and TRAPPIST-1 f. Others include Proxima Centauri b and Kepler-186f.

Although we cannot currently reach these planets, scientists believe that future technology might make such journeys possible, even if it takes centuries.

Also read: Study Says Alien Life Depends on Nitrogen and Phosphorus, Not Just Water

The researchers also looked for planets that receive a similar amount of light from their stars as Earth does from the Sun. These include Kepler-442 b and TOI-715 b. Study author Gillis Lowry explains that identifying the right places to search is an important first step in the quest for life.

New Technology

To study these distant worlds in more detail, scientists plan to use advanced instruments such as the James Webb Space Telescope and the upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. These tools will help researchers examine the atmospheres of these planets and look for signs that may indicate the presence of life.

Big Picture

According to Dr David Armstrong from the University of Warwick, some of the best chances of finding life might actually be closer to Earth. Moons such as Enceladus and Titan are believed to have underground oceans, making them potential places where simple life forms could exist.

This study represents an important step in understanding where life might exist beyond Earth By focusing on the most promising planets and narrowing down the list of possibilities, scientists are getting closer to answering one of humanity’s greatest questions.

Also read: When Will We Find Alien Life? UCL Scientist Says First Discovery Possible by 2075