Argentina Star Lionel Messi's Left Foot Insured For A Mind-Boggling ₹8,700 Crore!
After the heartbreaking loss to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, Lionel Messi has returned to Argentina. Throughout the tournament, Messi was the one who kept inspiring Argentina to fight back from tough spots.
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After losing the 2026 FIFA World Cup final to Spain, Lionel Messi is now back in Argentina. He repeatedly inspired his team during the tough tournament. Argentina had to fight through extra time twice, against Cape Verde (Round of 32) and Switzerland (Quarter-finals). In the Round of 16, they were 2-0 down against Egypt before Messi's team scripted a historic comeback. The same thing happened in the semi-final against England, where Argentina was trailing 1-0 until the 84th minute.
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On Thursday, a claim went viral on social media that Messi's left foot is insured for $900 million (around ₹8,700 crore). This claim isn't new, actually. Many reports have said that Messi's foot is insured against any career-ending injury. He or his club pays the premium every year. However, he won't get any money for minor or temporary injuries. He will only be eligible for compensation in case of a serious, career-threatening injury.
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Messi's insurance figure is massive, but he isn't the first sports star to insure a body part. It's said that Cristiano Ronaldo had a ₹1,300 crore policy for both his legs. David Beckham also got himself an ₹1,800 crore insurance cover during his prime.
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Lionel Messi returned to Argentina on Tuesday for a few days of rest after the World Cup final loss to Spain. His private jet landed near his hometown, Rosario, at 6:27 AM. He avoided making a public appearance, even though many fans were waiting with placards and flags.
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Fans only managed to catch a glimpse of the SUV that came to pick up Messi and his family right from the runway. The car was ready to take them to a private residential area in 'Funes', located about 300 km (185 miles) north of Buenos Aires.
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Reports say the Argentina captain travelled with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three children. His family was with him throughout the entire tournament, which was held in North America.
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