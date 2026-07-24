2 6 Image Credit : Getty

On Thursday, a claim went viral on social media that Messi's left foot is insured for $900 million (around ₹8,700 crore). This claim isn't new, actually. Many reports have said that Messi's foot is insured against any career-ending injury. He or his club pays the premium every year. However, he won't get any money for minor or temporary injuries. He will only be eligible for compensation in case of a serious, career-threatening injury.