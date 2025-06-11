Xabi Alonso begins his Real Madrid managerial era with high expectations, aiming for Champions League glory after historic success with Bayer Leverkusen.

Xabi Alonso has officially taken over the reins at Real Madrid, marking the start of a new era at the Santiago Bernabeu. His first competitive challenge will be the FIFA Club World Cup, to be held in the United States from June 14 to July 13. However, the real litmus test for Alonso will come in September with the start of the UEFA Champions League—Europe's elite competition and Real Madrid’s primary objective each season.

A Legacy of Mentors and European Pedigree

Throughout his 18-year playing career, Alonso was shaped by some of the most successful minds in football: Rafa Benitez, Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Zinedine Zidane, Pep Guardiola, and Vicente del Bosque. Collectively, this elite group has won 16 Champions League titles—one more than the 15 secured by Real Madrid in its history.

This deep exposure to tactical brilliance seems to be paying off. Alonso’s coaching resume already includes a Segunda Division promotion with Real Sociedad B and an unbeaten Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen—the first in the German club’s 119-year history.

Why the Champions League Matters Most

Real Madrid’s ambitions in Europe remain sky-high. The club’s failure to progress beyond the quarterfinals in the 2024/25 season—falling 5-1 on aggregate to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal—ultimately led to the departure of Carlo Ancelotti.

Alonso steps in with one clear mandate: reclaim the throne in Europe. Ancelotti himself acknowledged the change in an interview with Marca, saying, “We spoke after Arsenal and it was time for a change.” For any Madrid manager, European success is non-negotiable.

A Journey of Footballing Wisdom

Alonso’s path from player to coach is defined by key milestones:

Debut and Rise: He made his professional debut on December 1, 1999, for Real Sociedad. A brief loan to Eibar followed, after which he returned to rescue Sociedad from relegation.

Anfield Glory: In 2004, he joined Liverpool under Rafa Benítez and won the Champions League in his debut season, famously defeating AC Milan in the 2005 Istanbul final.

Madrid Midfield Maestro: In 2009, he signed for Real Madrid, where he played under Pellegrini, Mourinho, and Ancelotti, helping end Barcelona’s domestic dominance.

German Precision: His final playing years at Bayern Munich brought him under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola and later Ancelotti again.

Success in Spain's Golden Generation

Alonso's international career was just as decorated. He earned 114 caps for Spain and played a key role in the country’s golden era, including starting every game in their 2010 FIFA World Cup triumph in South Africa.

His time with the national team under Vicente del Bosque—who himself won two Champions League titles with Madrid—cemented Alonso’s understanding of success at the highest level.

Madrid Among Favorites, But Not the Top Bet

Despite being the most successful club in European football, with six Champions League titles in the last 12 years, Real Madrid are currently only the second favorite to win the 2025/26 edition. Liverpool—newly crowned Premier League champions—are the betting frontrunners, even though they were knocked out by PSG in the last 16 of the previous campaign.

Real Madrid’s odds stand at 7.5, with pundits and fans questioning whether Alonso can emulate the rare feat achieved by Jupp Heynckes and Carlo Ancelotti—winning the Champions League in his debut season as head coach.

A Season of Expectations and Opportunity

For Xabi Alonso, the journey from midfield general to Real Madrid tactician has come full circle. With a footballing education shaped by modern legends and early success as a coach, he now faces the most scrutinized role in club football.

Can he handle the pressure? Can he deliver in Europe? If history and pedigree are anything to go by, he just might.