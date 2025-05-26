Gary Lineker broke down during his final BBC Match of the Day appearance after being axed over an antisemitism row, marking the end of his 26-year tenure as the show’s host.

Gary Lineker delivered an emotional final appearance as host of BBC’s Match of the Day on Sunday night, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable 26-year tenure that ended in controversy. The 64-year-old presenter, who had become the face of the iconic football highlights show since 1999, was visibly moved during a tribute segment and thanked viewers for their "love and support."

The show ended with a heartfelt speech from Lineker and tributes from football legends including Pep Guardiola, Virgil van Dijk, Ian Wright, and even Andrea Bocelli. “It wasn't meant to end this way,” he began, adding, “It’s been an absolute privilege to host Match of the Day for a quarter of a century. It’s been utterly joyous.”

Lineker’s Final Words

Wrapping up his final broadcast, Lineker said: "Let me take the opportunity to thank all the other pundits I've had the pleasure of working with over the last 25 years. You've made my job so much easier. Also, thanks to all those you don't see at home. The work that goes into making this iconic show is a huge team effort... Thank you all – you're the very best. Everyone else did all the hard work and I got the plaudits."

He concluded with a nod to his successors and the audience: "I’d like to wish Gabby (Logan), Mark (Chapman), and Kelly (Cates) all the best when they sit in the chair. The programme is in the best of hands. My final thank you goes to all of you. Thank you for watching. Thank you for all your love and support over the years. It’s been so special. I’m sorry that your team was always on last. Time to say goodbye."

Controversial Departure

Lineker’s exit followed a social media post in which he shared a video from a Canadian-Palestinian lawyer that included an image of a rat – a symbol historically used in anti-Semitic propaganda. The backlash was swift, with BBC insiders labeling the post “the final straw” in a series of impartiality controversies involving the broadcaster.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie stated: “Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season.” He added that Lineker had “acknowledged the mistake he made.”

Lineker, who was set to front coverage for the 2026 World Cup and next season’s FA Cup, issued an apology: “However, I recognise the error and upset I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action.”

No Pay-Off, No Return

Lineker will leave the BBC without a financial settlement from his 1.4 million pounds annual salary. He will not return to present the 2026 World Cup or any BBC sport coverage in the foreseeable future.

His departure also means the end of a licensing agreement with his Goalhanger Podcasts company, whose shows reportedly garnered 400 million downloads last year. Lineker co-hosts The Rest is Football with Alan Shearer and Micah Richards.

Who Will Replace Gary Lineker?

According to reports, Gabby Logan, Kelly Cates, and Mark Chapman will share Lineker’s presenting duties on Match of the Day from next season. The trio are also expected to lead the BBC’s 2026 World Cup coverage in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The decision has reportedly been well received within BBC ranks. One staffer was quoted in a MailOnline report stating: “There’s a feeling of relief... There was a feeling Gary could do what he wanted. Now nobody will have to brace themselves for what he posts next.”

Legacy of a Football and Broadcasting Legend

Lineker’s broadcasting career began at BBC Radio 5 Live and included stints on Grandstand before becoming the face of Match of the Day. A former England captain and top striker, he scored 48 goals in 80 international appearances and had club spells at Leicester City, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, and Barcelona.

Despite the circumstances surrounding his exit, colleagues and viewers alike acknowledged his immense contribution to sports broadcasting.

As commentator Mark Scott quipped during Sunday’s broadcast: “One of the best in the business makes his final appearance in front of the Match of the Day cameras today. And you can of course say the same about Kevin De Bruyne here at Fulham!”