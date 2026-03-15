There are moments in football that feel like the arrival of something special — the kind that supporters talk about for years. On a tense night at the Emirates Stadium, that moment belonged to Max Dowman.

At just 16 years and 73 days old, the teenage Arsenal winger didn’t just score his first Premier League goal — he wrote himself into the competition’s history books. His late strike capped a dramatic turnaround that helped Arsenal defeat Everton 2-0 and edge closer to their first league title since 2004.

And like the famous teenage breakthrough of Wayne Rooney against Arsenal in 2002, Dowman’s moment felt like the birth of a new star.

Max Dowman. The youngest ever goalscorer in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/UDBPUOWThk — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 14, 2026