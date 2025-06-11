Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior suffered a leg injury during Brazil's World Cup qualifier, raising concerns for his participation in the upcoming Club World Cup.

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior Brazilian forward, has given Los Blancos an injury scare just a week before the Club World Cup. During Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Paraguay, Vinicius scored the winning goal, securing Brazil's spot in the 2026 World Cup. However, with 12 minutes left to play, he was substituted by Carlo Ancelotti after feeling a sharp pain in the back of his leg.

This injury concern comes as a worry for Real Madrid's new manager, Xabi Alonso, especially since Vinicius was expected to play a key role in the Club World Cup. Vinicius will also miss Brazil's next qualifier against Chile due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Ancelotti's precaution

It's worth noting that former Real Madrid and current Brazilian coach Ancelotti had taken precautions to protect Vinicius during the South American World Cup qualifiers. However, despite this, Vinicius still managed to pick up an injury. This will be a concern for Alonso, who is already dealing with several injured players in his squad.

Impact on Real Madrid's Club World Cup campaign

Real Madrid is set to debut in the Club World Cup against Al-Hilal, and Vinicius's injury could be a significant blow to their chances. Alonso is likely to field an understrength team, but he can count on Rodrygo Goes, who didn't travel with Brazil after being left out by Ancelotti.

Vinicius was arguably the player who performed most consistently under Ancelotti at Real Madrid. Alonso has plans to feature Vinicius prominently in his starting XI, alongside Kylian Mbappe, once he's fully fit. The Brazilian forward's pace, skill, and goal-scoring ability make him a crucial player for Real Madrid.

On a positive note, Vinicius was seen smiling and relaxed after the game, which might indicate that the injury isn't too severe. Real Madrid fans will be hoping that Vinicius makes a speedy recovery and is back to his best in time for the Club World Cup.