Club World Cup: Key players to watch from every team in 32-club tournament
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup features 32 teams with exceptional talent. From Messi to Mbappé, this preview highlights the top players to watch from each team, including rising stars and seasoned veterans.
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is just around the corner, and with 32 teams competing, there's no shortage of talent on display. Here are the top players to watch from each team.
Group A
- Palmeiras: Maurício, the 23-year-old midfielder who's already proven himself indispensable for the Brazilian giants.
- Porto: Samu Aghehowa, who's impressed with 19 goals in 30 league appearances since joining from Atlético de Madrid.
- Al Ahly: Emam Ashour, the 27-year-old striker with 11 goals and 7 assists in 2025.
- Inter Miami: Lionel Messi, the standout player and arguably the greatest in the history of the game.
Group B
- Paris Saint-Germain: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Georgian winger with unmatched technical ability and creativity.
- Atlético de Madrid: Antoine Griezmann, a club legend and one of the best players on the planet.
- Botafogo: Igor Jesus, the focal point of Botafogo's attack after returning from Dubai.
- Seattle Sounders: Obed Vargas, the 19-year-old midfielder with impressive composure and passing skills.
Group C
- Bayern Munich: Jamal Musiala, the young player who makes the Bavarian side click.
- Auckland City: Myer Bevan, the New Zealand international with 7 goals in 8 games.
- Boca Juniors: Kevin Zenón, the 23-year-old midfielder with remarkable maturity and a knack for scoring key goals.
- Benfica: Vangelis Pavlidis, the Greece international with 18 goals in 32 games.
Group D
- Flamengo: Giorgian de Arrascaeta, the Uruguayan playmaker with exceptional vision and passing skills.
- Espérance de Tunis: Youcef Belaïli, the veteran striker with 9 goals in 20 appearances.
- Chelsea: Cole Palmer, the wonderkid who's still bagged 15 goals in the Premier League despite a slump.
- Los Angeles FC: Denis Bouanga, the 30-year-old winger with lightning-quick speed and deadly finishing.
Group E
- River Plate: Franco Mastantuono, the 17-year-old sensation who's already played 44 times for River.
- Urawa Red Diamonds: Ryoma Watanabe, the goalscoring midfielder who's established himself in just a few months.
- Monterrey: Sergio Ramos, the experienced captain with a habit of scoring big goals in big games.
- Inter Milan: Lautaro Martínez, the Argentine striker in fine goalscoring form.
Group F
- Fluminense: Germán Cano, the Argentine forward who'll be one to watch if he's fit.
- Borussia Dortmund: Serhou Guirassy, the Champions League's joint-top scorer and target man extraordinaire.
- Ulsan: Heo Yool, the 25-year-old forward with 6 goals since the turn of the year.
- Mamelodi Sundowns: Lucas Ribeiro, the Brazilian striker who's become one of CAF's most lethal forwards.
Group G
- Manchester City: Erling Haaland, the Norwegian goal machine who's still managed 30 goals despite injury.
- Wydad: Mohamed Rayhi, the 30-year-old Dutch youth international reaching his peak.
- Al Ain: Kodjo Laba, the prolific goalscorer who'll finally get to showcase his skills on the global stage.
- Juventus: Weston McKennie, the midfielder who's made a remarkable turnaround to become integral to Juventus.
Group H
- Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappé, the record-breaking debutant who'll look to salvage his season.
- Al Hilal: Salem Al-Dawsari, the local boy who makes Al Hilal tick.
- Pachuca: Oussama Idrissi, the 29-year-old winger who's found a home at Pachuca.
- FC Salzburg: Joane Gadou, the 18-year-old centre-back with impressive composure and defensive skills.