Cole Palmer led Chelsea to a stunning 3-0 victory over PSG in the Club World Cup final, delivering a masterclass performance with two goals and an assist.

It’s not often that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are made to look ordinary—let alone humiliated. Yet, under the lights of MetLife Stadium, with fighter jets blazing overhead and fireworks splitting the New Jersey sky, Chelsea Football Club produced a masterclass that stunned the footballing world. The Champions League winners were crushed 3-0 at the FIFA Club World Cup final, outclassed, outfought, and overwhelmed. And at the heart of it all was a 23-year-old Englishman whose face has taken over New York City: Cole Palmer.

For the past week, Palmer’s image has been impossible to avoid. From the subways of Manhattan to the neon glow of Times Square, Nike’s bold tagline declared him ‘Scary Good’. Against PSG, Palmer didn’t just justify the marketing. He exceeded it—haunting the Parisians with two sublime goals and an assist in a performance that left even President Donald Trump wide-eyed.

“This is a great feeling, even better because everyone doubted us before the game,” Palmer said after lifting the trophy. “I like finals. It’s happened again.”

A Tactical Masterstroke

Few gave Chelsea a fighting chance against a PSG side fresh off a 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan in the Champions League final and a 4-0 rout of Real Madrid in the Club World Cup semi-final. But Enzo Maresca’s young side didn’t just survive—they dominated.

“They thought he said ‘crumble’,” joked one observer as famed ring announcer Michael Buffer’s voice boomed “Let’s get ready to rumble” before kick-off. PSG never recovered from the opening bell.

With Chelsea pressing high and attacking in waves, Palmer’s intelligence and vision carved open the French giants. His first goal came in the 22nd minute, courtesy of a counter-attack initiated by Malo Gusto. After Gusto’s first attempt was blocked, the ball fell to Palmer who coolly slotted it into the bottom-right corner.

By the 30th minute, Chelsea were two to the good. This time, Palmer danced his way into space, tricked the defence into expecting a pass to overlapping striker Joao Pedro, and instead dispatched a precise shot into the same corner of the net.

Just before the break, Palmer turned provider. His pass cut PSG’s backline in half and released Pedro, who effortlessly chipped the ball over the 6’5” Gianluigi Donnarumma. It was 3-0. PSG were shell-shocked.

Chaos and Composure

It was a night of contrasting temperaments. While Chelsea celebrated with maturity far beyond their years, PSG lost their cool. Joao Neves was shown a straight red card for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair after a VAR review. After full-time, chaos spilled onto the pitch. Paris manager Luis Enrique appeared to strike Joao Pedro in the face during a heated exchange.

“There was a lot of pushing and shoving. It was a situation that obviously should have been avoided, but my intention was clearly just to try to separate the players,” Enrique later said.

Chelsea, in contrast, stayed composed and focused. Moises Caicedo—despite not being fully fit—played a commanding role in midfield, while goalkeeper Robert Sanchez made a stunning save to deny Ousmane Dembele in the second half.

Coach Maresca summed it up best: “Being Club World Cup champion is something for us to be proud of. We are very happy, especially against a team in PSG who I consider the best in the world with one of the best managers in the world… These are the games where we expect Cole to appear because it is a big game, a big moment, and once again he showed how good he is.”

Palmer agreed. “He [Maresca] is building something special, something important,” he said. “Everyone has talked a lot of s*** about us all season but I feel like we are going in the right direction.”

An Unlikely Podium Guest

Adding to the surreal nature of the night was the presence of US President Donald Trump, who had to endure boos from parts of the 81,118-strong crowd as he walked onto the podium for the medal ceremony. But once there, Trump did not miss his moment.

Flanked by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly, the President personally handed Palmer the Golden Ball and Sanchez the Golden Glove, before joining the jubilant Chelsea squad in lifting the Club World Cup trophy. “Maresca is making them great again,” Palmer joked later.

History Made, Doubts Silenced

This was not just another final. It marked the end of a historic campaign for Chelsea. After winning the UEFA Conference League and finishing fourth in the Premier League, they now become the first-ever winners of the expanded 32-team Club World Cup. The prize money? A staggering $125 million—alongside something more valuable: respect.

Chelsea did not just beat PSG. They exposed their vulnerabilities, shut down their stars, and left no doubt about their own credentials. For PSG, the defeat is a bitter pill after such a dominant year in Europe. But for Chelsea, it is the dawn of a new era—led by a calm, cold-blooded young star who has turned global hype into breathtaking reality.

And New York? It's still covered in Cole. But now, so is world football.