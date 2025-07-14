Chelsea's Club World Cup celebration took a bizarre turn as Donald Trump unexpectedly joined the trophy lift, leaving Cole Palmer and fans utterly confused.

At MetLife Stadium, under the bright lights and the gaze of 80,000 fans, Chelsea turned heads with a dominant 3-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain to clinch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Cole Palmer stole the show with a brilliant brace, while Joao Pedro added a third to complete the triumph. But even with the footballing fireworks, it was a political figure — not a player — who hijacked the spotlight post-match.

Trump Arrives in Style — and Then Steals the Stage

Roughly 35 minutes before kick-off, US President Donald Trump made his entrance, flying into nearby Teterboro Airport in Marine One after departing his Bedminster golf club. Flanked by First Lady Melania Trump — dressed elegantly in a white dress and black blazer — the 79-year-old received VIP treatment. He was soon seen soaking in the action alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Trump’s arrival, marked by loud cheers during the national anthem, quickly took a bizarre turn after the final whistle. In a moment meant to celebrate Chelsea’s sporting achievement, Trump unexpectedly took centre stage — literally — during the trophy presentation.

Palmer’s Confusion: ‘What’s He Doing?’

Traditionally, dignitaries hand over the trophy and step aside. But Trump had other plans. After giving the Club World Cup trophy to Chelsea captain Reece James, Trump stayed put on stage — a move that visibly confused several Chelsea players.

Cole Palmer, who had just been awarded the Golden Ball by Trump minutes earlier, looked especially bewildered. As cameras captured the surreal moment, Palmer appeared to mouth the words: “What’s he doing?” — a sentiment echoed by fans worldwide.

Palmer’s reaction was genuine, a mix of surprise and awkwardness, and quickly went viral. The young England star, now a central figure in Chelsea’s midfield, was suddenly part of a meme-worthy moment thanks to an uninvited guest.

Palmer later clarified why he seemed confused to see Trump on stage during Chelsea's Club World Cup trophy lift. “No, I knew he was going to be there, but I didn't know he was going to be on the stand where we lift the trophy. So, I was a bit confused,” he was quoted as saying by The Athletic.

The John Terry Comparison — With a Twist

As Trump lingered on stage, fans on social media wasted no time drawing comparisons. One user on X (formerly Twitter) quipped: “Trump gone all John Terry.”

The remark referred to Terry’s infamous appearance in full Chelsea kit during their 2012 Champions League celebration — despite being suspended for the final. Only this time, Trump wasn’t even part of the team.

Another fan chimed in: “Trump ruined the Chelsea celebration photo.” A third added with disbelief: “Donald Trump just stood there waiting for the celebration.” Others were more amused: “Trump standing clueless in the middle of Chelsea’s celebration photos lifting the trophy is brilliant lmao.”

Even among the confusion, some supporters took it lightly. “Chelsea laughing their heads off at Trump joining them for celebration. Good stuff,” read another post.

The Security Angle: ‘Anything Could Go Wrong’

Trump’s unplanned cameo raised eyebrows not just on social media but also among security professionals. Given that the outing coincided with the first anniversary of the assassination attempt Trump survived in Butler, Pennsylvania, security was already tight.

Secret Service coordinated closely with stadium organisers, and according to The Athletic, Trump was supposed to remain behind bulletproof glass during the match. His move to the field — and staying on stage — made things significantly more complicated.

Nigel Thomas, a former SAS soldier and founder of the Blue Mountain Group, told The Athletic: “When you do the threat and risk assessment, you cover anything that could go wrong: if they were at a mass gathering, what if the stage collapsed?”

“You need to be prepared for it, and that takes communication with stadium security and emergency services.”

Even FIFA President Gianni Infantino reportedly asked Trump to step down after the trophy handover — but Trump bizarrely chose to stay, drawing more attention to himself than the players who had earned their moment.

A Moment That Overshadowed the Glory

For Chelsea, the night was meant to be about footballing excellence — a commanding win over European rivals PSG, a world title, and Palmer’s breakout performance on the global stage. Instead, it became a talking point for all the wrong reasons.

Trump’s presence — from the golden ball presentation to awkwardly standing in the middle of celebration photos — cast a strange shadow over what should have been pure footballing joy.

Palmer’s unscripted question — “What’s he doing?” — might now become a lasting symbol of the surreal intersection between politics and sport.

In the end, Chelsea lifted the trophy. But in the public eye, it was Trump who lifted himself into the limelight — uninvited, and unforgettable.