Players and coaches criticize the FIFA Club World Cup pitch conditions in the US, citing uneven surfaces and unpredictable ball bounce.

FIFA Club World Cup pitch conditions in the US have sparked intense criticism from players and coaches, with many expressing frustration over the state of the fields. Paris St-Germain manager Luis Enrique was particularly vocal, saying the ball "bounced like a rabbit" on the poor surfaces. Enrique's comments came after his team's win, and he emphasized the importance of proper field conditions, likening it to expecting a NBA court to be free of holes.

"I wouldn't imagine a NBA court full of holes. What I really care about is the state of the field of play, and I say this on the day we've won. The ball bounces almost like if it were jumping around like a rabbit,” Enrique said.

Bellingham highlights player concerns

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham also weighed in, stating that the pitches "aren't great at all". He noted that the ball holds up on the turf, barely bounces, and is tough on the knees. Bellingham hopes that the issues will be addressed before next year's World Cup.

Enrique specifically mentioned Lumen Field as an example of the problems, citing its transition from artificial turf to natural grass and the challenges of maintaining it. He acknowledged that the differences in grass quality and maintenance make it difficult to achieve the same level of smoothness as European pitches.

Concerns over game quality

The criticisms come amid concerns over player safety and the quality of the games. Bellingham spoke about the importance of protecting players while also providing fans with an exciting spectacle. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, FIFA faces pressure to address the pitch conditions and ensure a better experience for players and fans alike.