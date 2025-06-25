Liam Delap scores his first Chelsea goal in a dominant 3-0 win over Esperance, guiding the Blues into the Club World Cup last 16.

Club World Cup: On a humid evening in Philadelphia, when the air hung heavy and the heat refused to let up, a 21-year-old striker seized his moment. Liam Delap, once a promising academy prospect and now a Chelsea player with something to prove, scored his first goal in Blue—calmly, confidently, and crucially—helping Chelsea to a commanding 3-0 win over Tunisian champions Esperance.

In just his third appearance for the London club, Delap showed why manager Enzo Maresca sees something special in him.

“Against Flamengo he had three clear chances to score goals so that means he is there, in the right position, he is doing well. We know Liam is going to score goals with us, we don't have any doubts about that,” Maresca said post-match, sounding more relieved than surprised.

A Young Man’s Moment

For Delap, it wasn’t just about getting on the scoresheet—it was about arriving. With Chelsea needing only a draw to secure qualification to the Club World Cup’s last 16, the pressure wasn’t crushing, but the expectations were. When Enzo Fernandez found him just before the break, Delap took control—literally and figuratively. With his back to goal, he turned sharply and drove a low shot into the net. The roar at Lincoln Financial Field said it all.

It was a moment made for headlines, but also for confidence—something every striker feeds on.

The goal came just two minutes after Tosin Adarabioyo had opened the scoring with a header from a Fernandez free-kick. Delap’s strike, arriving in stoppage time of the first half, ensured Chelsea would head into the break with more than just momentum—it gave them comfort.

From Setback to Statement

Tuesday’s performance was a timely response after Chelsea’s 3-1 loss to Flamengo. With group standings hanging in the balance, Maresca rang the changes—eight of them in total. But amid the rotation, Delap, Fernandez, and Malo Gusto kept their places, underlining their growing importance.

“We came up against a team from the very highest level and were dominated, but we didn't disgrace ourselves,” said Esperance coach Maher Kanzari, a touch of pride still intact despite elimination.

The 32,937 fans who turned out got their money’s worth—not just in goals, but in heart. Players like Josh Acheampong, starting for the 10th time this season, came close in the first half. His shot on 36 minutes forced Esperance goalkeeper Bechir Ben Said into a low save.

But it was Delap who ultimately stole the spotlight.

Heat, Humidity, and Hopes

Maresca made no bones about the harsh playing conditions.

“I said yesterday that it was impossible not to rotate players because playing every three days in these conditions is not possible. The ones who played were good ... it is important now to recover energy and try to win the next game,” he said.

Indeed, temperatures remained close to 30°C well into the evening, adding an extra layer of difficulty for both teams. Even so, Chelsea’s substitutes made an impact. Mamadou Sarr and Andrey Santos got minutes, while Tyrique George came off the bench to score a third in injury time—albeit with help from an Esperance goalkeeper who should have done better.

Chelsea also thought they had a penalty when a Santos shot brushed the hand of Yassine Meriah, but a VAR check overturned the decision. Still, nothing could spoil the mood.

From the 32 teams who began this new-look Club World Cup, Chelsea are now among the last 16. Next up: Benfica, a side Chelsea fans remember well from the 2013 Europa League final.

“Benfica is a top club with a top manager and top players and it is going to be tough, but from 32 we are now in the last 16 and the next target is to try to be in the last eight,” said Maresca.

Delap’s Drive, Chelsea’s Direction

It’s early days in Liam Delap’s Chelsea journey, but Tuesday night felt like a beginning. In a squad brimming with talent and rotating heavily under a meticulous manager, standing out is no easy task. But Delap did more than just score—he delivered.

With Chelsea moving on to Charlotte for a high-stakes clash with Benfica, and potential battles with Palmeiras or Botafogo on the horizon, the road ahead is daunting.

Still, on a sweltering night in the City of Brotherly Love, a young striker reminded everyone why he’s here. He’s not just filling a spot—he’s fighting for a future. And judging by his first goal, that future looks promising.