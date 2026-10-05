Dubai's Naif Police seized 408 electric scooters and bicycles to stop traffic rule violations. The cops also gave safety tips to around 932 people during the drive to bring down accidents. Dubai Police will keep up this checking in the coming days.

Dubai: The Naif Police Station in Dubai seized 408 electric scooters, e-bikes, and bicycles during a recent checking drive. The cops took this action to stop unsafe riding and traffic rule violations. They focused the drive around the Naif Gold Souq area, working together with the General Department of Traffic. The officials seized 300 electric scooters, 50 electric bikes, and 58 regular bicycles because the riders broke traffic rules.

Brigadier Omar Musa Ashoor, the Director of Naif Police Station, said they took strict action against rule-breakers to bring down road accidents and injuries. He added that rider safety is their main goal. The police team also ran awareness drives along with the checking. They gave safety instructions to around 932 people in the area. The cops told them to use only the marked tracks, wear helmets and other safety gear, and follow traffic rules properly.

The police also handed out safety gear to workers as a safety step. The Brigadier warned that riding scooters on wrong paths confuses other drivers and increases the chance of accidents. Dubai Police said they will continue these public awareness campaigns through the media and other platforms in the coming days.