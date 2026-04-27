UK scientists are testing a daring geoengineering fix for global warming: cloud brightening with sea salt. Discover how this controversial method works and its risks.

Scientists in the UK are exploring a bold and controversial approach to combat global warming: spraying microscopic salt particles into the sky to enhance cloud brightness and reflect sunlight away from Earth. This research is being led by experts at the University of Manchester, especially Professor Hugh Coe, who oversees the Manchester Environmental Research Institute. Their work is part of a broader initiative known as the Reflect project, which is backed by a £6 million project from the Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA). This initiative is part of a larger £57 million project that focuses on high-risk, high-reward climate solutions.

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Cloud Brightening

The technique, referred to as cloud brightening, aims to increase the reflectivity of clouds so they can function as a natural shield. Brighter clouds reflect more sunlight back into space, potentially helping to counteract the warming caused by greenhouse gases.

Scientists already have a basic understanding of this process because similar effects occur naturally in the environment. For instance, major volcanic eruptions release particles that can temporarily cool the planet by enhancing cloud reflectivity.

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Human Influence

Human activity also influences cloud brightness. Pollution from factories and shipping has unintentionally increased cloud brightness in the past.

Interestingly, efforts to reduce shipping emissions have led to a decrease in this effect, making clouds over parts of the Pacific and Atlantic slightly less reflective in recent years, possibly unintentionally accelerating warming. The Reflect project aims to replicate a safer, controlled version of this process using sea salt, which naturally exists in the atmosphere.

Testing Methods

Testing methods involve a specialized three-storey stainless steel cloud chamber where researchers are experimenting with the ideal size of salt particles.

Achieving the right balance is crucial: if the particles are too large, they can interfere with natural cloud formation, but if they are too small, they won't effectively brighten clouds. The team is searching for a "just right" size that works efficiently without causing unwanted side effects.

Outdoor Trials

If early tests are successful, the next step would involve controlled outdoor experiments within the next two years. These trials would take place near the British coastline, where a small plume of salt spray would be released for only a few minutes.

Drones and laser-based Lidar systems would track the movement of the particles and ensure they remain within a limited area. Researchers emphasize that the scale would be extremely small and well below normal levels of air pollution.

Global Debate

Despite the careful approach, geoengineering remains highly controversial. Critics argue that such methods could reduce the pressure on governments and industries to cut carbon emissions, treating the symptoms rather than the root cause of climate change.

There are also concerns from studies, including research from the Columbia Climate School, that large-scale techniques like stratospheric aerosol injection could disrupt weather systems, including monsoons and jet streams, with unpredictable global consequences.

Expert Caution

Professor Hugh Coe acknowledges these risks but argues that inaction also poses dangers. He believes cloud brightening should be viewed as a temporary measure to slow warming while emissions are reduced.

He stresses the importance of thorough research before any large-scale implementation, noting that human activity is already altering weather patterns through greenhouse gas emissions. Scientists, including Dr Ying Chen from the University of Birmingham, agree that more research is urgently needed to fully understand the potential global impacts before any real-world application is considered.

Source: Daily Mail - Science & Tech

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