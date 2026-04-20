A new study shows major river deltas are sinking faster than sea levels are rising, putting millions at risk. Discover the human causes and which deltas are most affected.

A recent study published in the journal Nature has raised concerns that many of the world's major river deltas are sinking at a faster rate than global sea levels are rising. This trend poses a significant long-term risk for hundreds of millions of people living in these low-lying areas.

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The researchers identified several primary causes for this sinking. These include the overuse of groundwater, reduced sediment flow in rivers, and rapid urban development. These human activities are leading to gradual land subsidence in delta regions, which increases the likelihood of flooding.

Global Mapping

This is the first study of its kind to map elevation changes in 40 major river deltas worldwide using high-resolution data. The team used satellite radar technology to monitor land level changes with great accuracy, down to areas as small as 75 square metres.

The findings reveal that nearly all the deltas studied are experiencing some degree of land sinking. In 18 of them, the ground is already dropping faster than sea levels are rising. This situation is putting more than 236 million people at a higher risk of flooding in the near future.

Major Deltas

Some of the most affected regions include the Mekong, Nile, Chao Phraya, Ganges-Brahmaputra, Mississippi, and Yellow River deltas. In certain areas, the land is sinking at more than double the rate of global sea-level rise, which makes the situation even more alarming.

According to the researchers, this pattern has not been fully recognized in earlier studies. They explained that the combination of groundwater depletion, reduced sediment supply, and urban expansion is driving faster land sinking than previously understood.

Human Impact

The research team emphasized that this is not just a future problem but an ongoing issue. In many deltas, subsidence is already outpacing the effects of climate-related sea-level rise.

Susanna Werth, who co-led the groundwater analysis, pointed out that excessive use of underground water and reduced sediment reaching coastal areas are key factors causing land sinking. She added that these are largely human-driven issues, meaning they can also be addressed through improved management and policy decisions.

The findings highlight an urgent and growing risk for densely populated coastal regions worldwide. With better management of water use and river systems, there is still scope to slow down land loss and reduce future flood dangers.