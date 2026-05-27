Discover how extreme heat from climate change increases premature birth risks for pregnant women. A new global study reveals the dangers and who is most vulnerable.

A major new study published in the journal Environment International highlights that extreme heat, driven by climate change, is now a significant health issue for pregnant women. The research shows that increased temperatures can lead to a higher chance of babies being born too early, which increases the risk of illness, long-term health problems, and even death.

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Premature birth occurs when a baby is born before 37 weeks of gestation. Scientists have long recognized that heat can cause early labour, but earlier studies were mostly based on data from single cities or countries. This new study offers one of the most comprehensive global analyses so far.

Global Findings

An international research team analyzed 36.6 million summer births recorded between 1979 and 2019 across 250 cities and towns in 13 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Japan, Spain, and the United States. Using advanced statistical models, they examined how rising temperatures affected pregnancies in the days leading up to birth.

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Their findings showed a clear pattern. Moderate heat increased the risk of premature birth by 2.8%, while extreme heat raised the risk to 3.8%. Overall, researchers estimated that 1.41% of all premature summer births were directly linked to heat exposure. That amounts to around 855 additional premature births for every million births.

The study also found significant differences between countries. Paraguay had the highest rate, with 1,347 heat-related premature births per million, while Switzerland had the lowest, at 628 per million. Spain was in the upper-middle range, with 1,080 cases per million births.

Unequal Impact

Not all women face the same level of risk. Young single mothers, women with less education, and those in poorer economic conditions appear to be more vulnerable to heat-related premature births.

The study explained that poorer communities often experience hotter living conditions due to the urban heat island effect. Women in these areas may also work outdoors and lack access to air conditioning or proper cooling facilities.

Heat Effects

Scientists also found that heat affects more than just premature births. Extreme temperatures can increase the likelihood of labour even in pregnancies that are medically considered normal between 37 and 42 weeks. The most sensitive period of pregnancy was between weeks 31 and 40.

According to the researchers, heat can trigger contractions, dehydration, inflammation, and reduced blood flow to the placenta, all of which may cause labour to begin sooner. Pregnant women are especially at risk because their bodies naturally produce more heat during pregnancy.

Climate Warning

The study authors warned that climate change could make the problem worse in the future as heatwaves become more frequent and intense. They emphasized the need for stronger healthcare support, greener cities, cooling shelters, and better climate policies to protect pregnant women and newborn babies from rising heat.

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