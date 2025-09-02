The UK, Japan, and South Korea face unprecedented heatwaves, shattering temperature records and impacting daily life. Learn how climate change is driving these extreme weather events and the global implications.

This year, the United Kingdom, Japan, and South Korea recorded their hottest summers ever, according to their national weather services. These extreme temperatures show the global trend of warming, where climate change driven by human activities is making weather patterns more unpredictable and harmful.

UK: Record-Breaking Heat

In the United Kingdom, the average recorded temperature from June to August was 16.1°C, which is 1.51°C above the typical summer temperature. Summer records were started in 1884. And this year’s average surpassed the previous record set in 2018, according to the UK Met Office. This summer brought four heatwaves, less rainfall than usual, and a lot of sunshine. For a country that is known for its cold and cloudy weather, this level of heat was a major challenge.

Due to cold weather, many homes in the UK are built to retain heat during the winter, not to keep cool during the summer. Air conditioning is uncommon in UK homes and public transport. A London student shared, “There’s no air conditioner in our dorm. It’s sometimes very hot, especially on public transport.”

Japan: Unusual Weather Patterns

Japan experiences sweltering heat every year. But this year, the country saw a significant rise in summer temperatures, with an average 2.36°C above the normal records. It was the hottest summer since weather records began in 1898, according to Japan’s Meteorological Agency.

This is the third consecutive year Japan has broken its heat records. This also has serious health impacts. Over 84,000 people were admitted to hospitals across the country for heat-related illnesses from May to late August.

It’s dramatically affecting Japan’s environment. Experts note that cherry blossoms are blooming earlier than usual or not blooming at all because winters are not cold enough. Even Mount Fuji’s snow cover appeared a month later than normal last year. The changing weather has also influenced people’s lifestyle.

A Tokyo resident said, ““When I was a child, summer was a time to go outside and play. Can kids play outside now? I think it’s impossible.”

South Korea: Severe Water Shortages and National Crisis

In South Korea, the average summer temperature hit 25.7°C, the highest on record since measurements began in 1973, surpassing the previous record of 25.6°C from last year.

The country is also dealing with serious drought situation. The drought in the city of Gangneung was so severe that the government declared a national disaster. Water levels in the city's main reservoir fell below 15%, leading to a reduction in water supply to 75% of households.

A weather expert from Keimyung University explained that global warming is reducing the cold air from the Arctic, which used to help balance temperatures in the region. He warned that similar weather is expected next year if the trend continues.

Why This Matters Globally

Scientists agree that human-induced climate change is making heatwaves more frequent and more intense. The warming is happening at different rates in different parts of the world. In the UK, all five of the hottest summers on record have occurred in the 21st century. The United Nations has warned that rising temperatures pose major risks not only to health but also to productivity. Their data shows that for every degree above 20°C, productivity decreases by 2-3%.

As summer heat continues to rise, nations need to adapt quickly and find ways to improve housing, upgrading infrastructure, and more important, take steps to reduce carbon emissions.