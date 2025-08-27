English

Climate Change: What Happens to Fish When the Ocean Heats Up

Climate change Aug 27 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
English

Oceans Are Heating Up Fast

Some parts of the ocean are warming quicker than scientists ever expected. This affects everything from tiny plankton to large fish.

Image credits: Getty
English

Climate Change

Not all sea creatures will suffer. Some species will thrive in warmer waters, while others will struggle to survive or vanish from certain areas.

Image credits: Getty
English

Fish Already Face Many Threats

Marine life is already stressed by pollution and overfishing. Climate change adds a new challenge: shifting habitats and disrupted food chains.

Image credits: Getty
English

Fish Try to Follow the Right Temperatures

According to researchers, many fish move to stay in waters that suit them. But some, especially those needing special habitats like kelp forests, can’t easily relocate.

Image credits: Getty
English

Warming Will Hurt Some Key Commercial Species

A UK ocean model found that while sardines might increase by 10%, mackerel could drop by 10% in the Atlantic and 20% in the North Sea.

Image credits: Getty
English

Food Chain Disruptions

Events like marine heatwaves rapidly change sea layers, blocking the movement of nutrients. This can weaken the entire food web almost overnight.

Image credits: Getty
English

Less Mixing = Less Food

During a 2023 heatwave, Tom Rippeth from Bangor University warned that warmer surface waters caused stronger layering (stratification), reducing nutrient mixing.

Image credits: Getty
English

Plankton Are the Base of the Food Web

Tiny creatures like phytoplankton feed small fish and crustaceans, which are eaten by larger fish like cod and haddock. So when plankton suffer, the entire system feels it.

Image credits: Getty
English

Jellyfish Are a Warning Sign

According to researchers, jellyfish are increasing in the UK. They thrive in warm waters and are often a signal that the ocean food web is changing.

Image credits: Getty
English

Warm-Water Plankton

As the ocean warms, smaller, less nutritious plankton species replace colder-water ones in northern Europe. This weakens the energy available for fish higher up the food chain.

Image credits: Getty
English

Warm-Water Species

Due to these changes, species like bluefin tuna may become more common in UK seas. But cold-water fish like cod and herring could decline or disappear from these areas.

Image credits: Getty
English

Marine Ecosystems

Climate change is reshaping entire marine ecosystems. Some fish will adapt or even benefit, but many others will lose habitat, food sources, or survival chances.

Image credits: Getty
English

Source:

Read more at Phys.org. Winners and losers in a hotter ocean

Image credits: Getty

How Repeated Heat Waves Could Be Accelerating Human Ageing

Climate Change Is Killing Australia’s Tallest Trees, Study Finds

Is Extreme Heat Messing with Our Moods? MIT Study Says Yes

What Indigenous Communities Have Known About Climate for Generations