Egypt's Jasmine Farmers Struggle Amidst Climate Change

Climate change Sep 01 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
Perfume Farmers in Egypt

In Egypt’s Nile Delta, jasmine farmers who supply luxury perfume brands are now battling extreme heat, shrinking harvests, and poverty, with little help or support.

Image credits: Getty
Troubles Faced by Farmers

Egyptian farmer Wael al-Sayed says rising heat has cut his jasmine harvest in half, from 6kg to just 2-3kg daily, as flowers bloom less in hotter summers.

Image credits: Getty
Jasmine Farming

Jasmine farming in Shubra Balula has supported families for generations but rising heat and new pests now threaten this rural tradition.

Image credits: Getty
Working at Farms for Long Hours

Families pick jasmine at night when its scent is strongest. With lower yields, many now work longer hours or leave farming altogether.

Image credits: Getty
Night Harvest

Children like Sayed’s 9 and 10-year-olds are joining the night harvest before school, as families struggle to cope with shrinking income.

Image credits: Getty
Jasmine Production

Egypt produces nearly 50% of the world’s jasmine concrete, used in luxury perfumes, but production has dropped from 11 to 6.5 tonnes since the 1970s.

Image credits: Getty
Perfume Farming

Long-time picker Ali Emara, 78, says today’s heat is far worse than before, hurting the flowers and the oil’s rich scent that perfumes rely on.

Image credits: Getty
How High Heat Affects the Plan't's Flowering

Climate expert Karim Elgendy says high heat weakens jasmine oil, lowers yields, and invites stress that reduces the plant’s flowering.

Image credits: Getty
Rising Heat

Egypt’s temperatures have risen 0.38°C per decade since 2000, faster than the global average, according to the International Energy Agency.

Image credits: Getty
Earnings of Local Farmers

Despite global perfume brands charging up to $6,000/kg for jasmine oil, local pickers like Sayed earn just $2/kg, barely enough to survive.

Image credits: Getty
Battling Poverty

In June, farmers staged a rare strike asking for 150 pounds per kilo, but processors only raised it by 10, leaving families in worsening poverty.

Image credits: Getty
English

Fighting Climate Change

“Villages like this may not survive,” warns Elgendy, as climate change and unfair pay leave jasmine farmers unsupported and facing an uncertain future.

Image credits: Getty
Source:

Read more at Phys.org. Egyptian farmers behind world's perfumes face climate fight alone

Image credits: Getty

