How does climate change affect young minds? New research shows rising temperatures above 30°C may slow early childhood development, impacting literacy and numeracy.

Climate change is already affecting nature, farming, and human health. Now, new research suggests it may also be slowing how young children learn and develop. A study published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry has found that children who grow up in unusually hot conditions are less likely to reach key early learning milestones, especially in reading, counting, and basic number skills.

According to the researchers, children who experienced average maximum temperatures above 30°C (86°F) were noticeably less likely to achieve expected literacy and numeracy skills compared with children living in cooler environments. These results add to growing evidence that extreme heat can shape human development in ways scientists are only beginning to understand.

A Large Global Study Reveals Clear Trends

The research drew on detailed information from 19,607 children aged three to four living in Gambia, Georgia, Madagascar, Malawi, Palestine, and Sierra Leone. These countries were selected because they offer rich data on children’s development, home environments, and local climate. This allowed the team to estimate how much heat each child experienced during their early years.

To assess development, the researchers used the Early Childhood Development Index (ECDI), which tracks milestones in four areas:

• Literacy and numeracy

• Social and emotional development

• Approaches to learning (such as curiosity and persistence)

• Physical development

They used this information with climate records showing average monthly temperatures, along with data from the Multiple Indicator Cluster Surveys (MICS), which capture important details about children’s health, nutrition, sanitation, and education. Together, these datasets made it possible to explore how rising temperatures might be shaping early development.

Hotter Conditions Linked to Missed Learning Goals

The results were striking. Children who experienced average maximum temperatures above 30°C were between 5% and 6.7% less likely to meet basic literacy and numeracy goals than those who experienced cooler conditions (below 26°C or 78.8°F) during the same season and in the same region.

The effects were strongest among children living in poverty, in homes with limited access to clean water, and in crowded urban areas. These findings suggest that heat does not affect all children equally, those already facing difficult living conditions may be the most vulnerable.

Jorge Cuartas, the lead author, stresses the need for urgent follow-up work. He says we need more research to understand exactly how heat interferes with development, and what factors either protect children or increase their risk. This will help guide policies and interventions that support families as climate change continues.