As climate disasters intensify worldwide, a new assessment highlights a growing mismatch between financial promises and real support, raising fresh questions ahead of critical international negotiations.

A widening gap between climate adaptation needs and available funding is emerging as one of the biggest challenges confronting developing countries, according to a new United Nations assessment released ahead of upcoming global climate negotiations.

The report warns that financial support from developed economies remains far below the level required for vulnerable nations to prepare for increasingly severe climate impacts. Rising temperatures, prolonged droughts, devastating floods, heatwaves and wildfires are already placing growing pressure on communities, infrastructure and public finances across much of the developing world.

According to the assessment, developing countries currently require around $305 billion annually for climate adaptation measures. That figure is projected to increase significantly, reaching an estimated $420 billion a year by 2035 as climate risks intensify.

By comparison, adaptation finance provided by developed countries increased only modestly in 2024, reaching $28.2 billion. The figures highlight a substantial mismatch between financial needs and actual funding flows.

The findings arrive at a critical moment for international climate policy. Scientists increasingly warn that global temperatures are approaching levels that could expose more communities to severe weather disruptions, making adaptation investments a growing necessity rather than a long-term planning exercise.

Adaptation spending covers a broad range of measures designed to help societies withstand climate impacts. These include strengthening transport networks, improving water management systems, protecting coastlines, enhancing energy infrastructure and restoring ecosystems that can reduce environmental risks.

The report argues that current progress remains insufficient to match the pace of climate-related threats already being experienced in many countries.

For lower-income economies, the challenge is especially acute because they often face the highest exposure to climate hazards while possessing fewer financial resources to respond. Delayed adaptation can increase economic losses, worsen food insecurity and place greater strain on already stretched public budgets.

The economic consequences are expected to extend far beyond immediate disaster recovery costs.

Climate Finance Commitments Face Growing Scrutiny Ahead Of Talks

The funding shortfall is likely to become a major point of discussion when governments gather in Turkey for the next round of international climate negotiations.

Attention will focus on previous commitments made by developed countries to mobilise larger volumes of climate finance for developing economies.

One key benchmark remains the agreement reached in Baku, where countries committed to mobilising $300 billion annually in climate finance by 2035. While the figure broadly aligns with current adaptation needs estimates, the latest assessment suggests that actual financial delivery remains far behind those ambitions.

Additional commitments made during climate talks in Brazil included a pledge to triple adaptation finance and increase support to $120 billion annually by 2035.

However, even if that objective is achieved, the report indicates that a substantial portion of adaptation funding requirements would remain unmet.

The assessment does identify some positive developments.

Financial support from multilateral development banks and cooperation among developing countries has increased in recent years. These funding channels reportedly more than doubled between 2019 and 2024, suggesting climate finance is gradually becoming more diversified.

Even so, researchers emphasise that these gains remain too small to close the broader financing gap.

The debate increasingly centres on questions of fairness as well as funding.

Many developing countries argue that those least responsible for historical greenhouse gas emissions are often among the most exposed to climate-related damages. That imbalance continues to shape negotiations over climate finance responsibilities and implementation.

As governments prepare for the next phase of climate discussions, the report delivers a clear warning: adaptation needs are rising faster than financial support.

Without significantly larger and more effective funding flows, vulnerable countries may struggle to build the resilience needed to withstand increasingly frequent and severe climate shocks in the years ahead.