A viral video shows a man allegedly urinating inside a crowded train compartment, sparking outrage and a physical altercation with fellow passengers. The incident has prompted a response from Railway Seva for an official investigation and ignited widespread debate on social media regarding passenger etiquette and hygiene.

A video of a man allegedly urinating inside a crowded train coach has surfaced online, triggering a wave of criticism over passenger behaviour, hygiene and the conditions faced by commuters in packed railway compartments. The video, which was posted on X by @Khurpenchinfra, seems to show a very crowded coach, with people sleeping on the seats and on the floor. Despite the crowds, a man can be seen getting up and allegedly going to the toilet inside the compartment while other passengers watch.

Based on the post, other people yelled at the man and told him to go use the toilet instead. Reports say things got worse after he supposedly got into a fight with the people who were questioning his actions. Some other passengers can be seen hitting and yelling at the man in the video. You can hear people on the coach saying that they are going to file a complaint about what happened. The incident has triggered a wider conversation online about conditions inside overcrowded train compartments.

The video also prompted a response from Railway Seva, which asked for additional details so that the incident could be investigated. Responding to the post, Railway Seva wrote, “Please share complete details related to the incident, such as train number, (PNR number), mobile number, and date and time. Based on the information you provide, the matter will be investigated, and necessary action will be taken. You can also register your complaint directly at https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in for prompt resolution."

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How Did Social Media React?

“My whole attention to the lady who was supporting him from behind. Sure unusual. He definitely needs both medical and law attention. Really confusing. What should I conclude here? Should I laugh, or should I be worried for him. Btw, “Kaahe moot raha hai bhai" stole the show 👀" said one user.

Another questioned why passengers appeared to wait and record the incident instead of intervening immediately, saying, “Why the people are waiting and filming, he should have been given a good peace of mind immediately, it’s us only who tolerated him."

A third user questioned the reaction of the other passengers and commented, “How come only one man tried to beat him up.. how everyone else was just looking?"

Calls for stricter action also emerged, with another user suggesting, “Ban him from traveling through railways just like airlines has the rule."