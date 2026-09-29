Zuppa Geo Navigation Technologies and TNUAVC have signed an MoU to create drone training labs for Agniveers and defence personnel. The program begins in Oct 2026 at the Madras Regimental Centre, offering DGCA-certified UAV pilot training.

Drone Training Programme for Agniveers Launched

Indian defence drone technology company Zuppa Geo Navigation Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Corporation (TNUAVC) to establish indigenous drone training labs at Army Regimental Centres and develop a structured UAV pilot training programme for Agniveers, serving defence personnel and personnel transitioning out of the armed forces.

The programme will initially be launched at the Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington, Coonoor, with the first phase expected to train 200 personnel in the first batch and around 1,000 personnel annually. The training is scheduled to commence in October 2026.

The four-week training programme will include modules on Mission UAV Flight Simulator, rotorcraft operations and aerodynamics, hybrid operations, drone equipment maintenance, risk assessment and safety management, basic assembly, practical UAV flying, mission planning and DGCA regulations. Eligible participants will be able to obtain the DGCA-approved Small Category Remote Pilot Certificate (RPC) for drones weighing above 2 kg and up to 25 kg, subject to applicable requirements.

As part of the partnership, Zuppa will establish indigenous drone laboratories at Army Regimental Centres equipped with micro and small category drones, mission simulators, learning management systems and training infrastructure. The initiative aims to provide classroom instruction, simulator-based training, hands-on flying experience and maintenance support to defence personnel.

Leadership on the Partnership

Speaking about the partnership, Sai Pattabiram, Founder and MD, Zuppa Geo Navigation Technologies, said the collaboration aims to create a skilled UAV workforce as drone technology becomes increasingly integrated into defence, security and commercial sectors. "Through our collaboration with TNUAVC, we aim to train and certify over 2,000 Agniveers and defence personnel over the next three years, creating a pool of skilled UAV professionals who can contribute to both defence applications and the wider commercial drone industry," he said.

A TNUAVC spokesperson said the partnership would strengthen training capabilities with the armed forces and contribute towards serving the nation.

Venkatesh Sai, Founder and CTO, Zuppa Geo Navigation Technologies, said practical exposure, standardised training and hands-on experience were essential for developing capable UAV professionals.

MoU Roles and Responsibilities

Under the MoU, Zuppa will establish the indigenous drone lab, provide infrastructure, mission simulator systems, learning management systems and training facilities. TNUAVC will deploy qualified instructors to conduct DGCA-certified training in accordance with applicable regulations and certification requirements.

The organisations will jointly develop curriculum, conduct assessments and facilitate certification to equip Agniveers with technical skills required for safe operation and maintenance of drones. The partnership brings together Zuppa's expertise in drone technology and UAV operations with TNUAVC's focus on advancing unmanned aerial vehicle capabilities and training in Tamil Nadu.

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