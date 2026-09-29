BSF's Western Command has been directed to enhance border domination with increased focus on technology, intelligence, and anti-narcotics operations, following recent instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs for a 'robust border security grid'.

In accordance with the Ministry of Home Affairs' recent instructions to implement a "robust border security grid", the Border Security Force's Western Command has communicated in a fresh briefing to enhance border domination with increased focus on technology, intelligence and anti-narcotics operations.

BSF Director General Praveen Kumar issued the directions while reviewing border security, operational preparedness and border management along the Western Frontier during a conference with senior officers at the Gujarat Frontier headquarters in Gandhinagar. The meeting focused on strengthening the border security grid in line with recent instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), border infrastructure, counter-infiltration measures, trans-border smuggling and emerging security challenges, officials said.

BSF Western Command's Mandate and Directives

The Western Command of the BSF, headquartered in Chandigarh, is responsible for managing and securing the India-Pakistan international border across five frontier regions covering Jammu, Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat. The Western Command mans approximately 2,289.66 kilometres of the border in the western theatre, dealing with security challenges such as cross-border infiltration, trans-border smuggling, and narcotics trafficking.

BSF DG recently reviewed the border security, operational preparedness and border management along the Western Frontier, and directed to enhance border domination "through effective use of human resources, technology and intelligence with greater synergy with other agencies, forces and the civil administration."

The DG reviews the preparedness during a conference with senior BSF officers at Gandhinagar Frontier headquarters in Gujarat. Officials said the conference deliberated upon strengthening of robust border security grid and implementation of recent instructions of MHA, border infrastructure, counter-infiltration measures, trans border smuggling and other emerging security challenges.

Focus on Anti-Narcotics and Coastal Security

Reiterating the Government’s vision of Nasha Mukt Bharat by 2029, DG BSF also emphasised sustained and coordinated efforts to disrupt and dismantle networks involved in trans-border narcotics trafficking. The focus on narcotics trafficking comes amid the Centre's three-year roadmap for a drug-free India from July 2026 to July 2029. The roadmap identifies intelligence- and operation-based enforcement, control of precursor and synthetic drugs, demand and harm reduction, and capacity building and coordination as its four pillars.

DG BSF also visited the National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP), Okha and reviewed the progress of training programmes, upcoming infrastructure projects and the availability of trainers and staff.

Centre's Broader Vision for Border Security

BSF DG's fresh instruction to the force personnel is significant as the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a meeting last month, stressed the concept of a "quadrangular" approach to border security and directed all agencies to implement it in full spirit. Emphasising the criticality of infrastructural projects in the corridor, Shah also directed all agencies present to complete all pending works in a time-bound manner.

In the meeting, the Home Minister also announced that the Central government's aim is to make the country infiltrator-free in a very short time.

In July, Shah also announced that India’s border security system, based on the vision of a smart border, will become the most modern in the world in the coming years. He made the statement while addressing a conference of the Land Border Districts’ Superintendents of Police Conference–2026 in New Delhi. In the event, the Home Minister also said that the Modi government, along with the associated border guarding forces, state and district administrations, relevant stakeholders of the Central government, and local citizens - through their mutual integration - is constructing a strong quadrangular security grid.

In its effort to secure foolproof border security, the Central government has increased investment in border infrastructure by 400 per cent and has adopted a scientific approach to strengthening border security. To make border security impenetrable, the Central government is moving from an isolated border outpost system towards the creation of an integrated security grid. (ANI)