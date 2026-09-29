Eight people drowned in two separate incidents in UP's Jhansi district. Three youths drowned in one incident, while five others, including four of a family, drowned in another while attempting a rescue. All eight bodies have been recovered by police.

8 Drown in Two Incidents in Jhansi

Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vikash Kumar said on Tuesday that eight people drowned in two separate incidents in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to ANI, SSP Kumar said that three youths aged 20-27 drowned in the Babina police station area, while five people, including four members of the same family, drowned in the Mauranipur area while attempting to rescue a boy who had fallen into deeper water. All eight bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.

"Today, tragic incidents occurred in two separate police station areas within Jhansi district. In the Babina police station area, the bodies of three young men who had drowned were found...They were aged between 20 and 27. Their motorcycles, mobile phones, and clothes, which they had left on the bank before going into the water, were all found by the police. Prima facie, this appears to be an accident. In a separate incident within the Mauranipur police station area, five deaths have been reported...Five people, four members of the same family and one relative, went to the riverbank. A boy was bathing there. While bathing, he ventured towards the middle of the river, where the water suddenly became deeper due to a drop-off, and he fell into the deeper section. Others went into the water one by one to try to save him. Consequently, five people drowned there. All the bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination. We are currently taking legal action in both these cases,” SSP Kumar said.

CM Orders Evacuation Amid Kushinagar Floods

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the immediate evacuation of residents to safer areas late last night after a breach in the Narayani River's AP embankment sent floodwaters surging toward nearby villages in Kushinagar.

Following a high-level meeting with the Gorakhpur Commissioner, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), and Kushinagar District Magistrate, administration, police, and disaster management teams engaged in relief and rescue operations upon Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives. Subsequently, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were directed to reach the site and conduct large-scale rescue operations in the area.