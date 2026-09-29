Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said farmers will be provided accurate information about FTAs and global markets to boost agricultural exports. He added that production and export-quality standards will be promoted for various crops.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that farmers will be provided accurate information about the benefits of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and emerging international markets to help them increase agricultural exports.

Promoting Export Quality and Global Market Access

Addressing concerns related to farm exports, Chouhan said that production and export-quality standards will be promoted for agricultural products, including millets, fruits, vegetables and grains, so that farmers can take advantage of opportunities available in global markets. "Accurate information regarding the benefits of FTAs will be disseminated to farmers so that they can take advantage of new international markets. Production and export-quality standards will be promoted for products such as millets, fruits, vegetables, and grains. Many global markets are open with zero per cent import duty. Farmers will be made aware of FTAs and export opportunities under the ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ (Save the Farm Campaign)," Chouhan said.

The Agriculture Minister emphasised that improving awareness among farmers about international trade opportunities is important for enhancing their participation in global markets. He said that farmers will be encouraged to focus on quality production and meet export requirements to improve the reach of Indian agricultural products across the world.

Chouhan highlighted that products such as millets, fruits, vegetables and grains have significant potential in international markets and efforts will be made to promote their production according to global standards. The initiative aims to connect farmers with new opportunities arising from trade agreements and help them understand the potential benefits of accessing foreign markets.

Free Trade Agreements allow participating countries to reduce or eliminate trade barriers on goods and services. The government has been working towards expanding agricultural exports by focusing on improving quality standards, creating awareness among farmers and promoting value-added agricultural products.

Under the ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’, farmers will be informed about export possibilities and ways to benefit from international markets, the Minister said.

The Agriculture Minister’s remarks come as the government continues to focus on strengthening the agriculture sector, increasing farmers’ income and promoting Indian farm products in global markets.

National Agriculture Conference Highlights

Earlier, on the second day of the National Agriculture Conference (Rabi Campaign-2026), Agriculture Ministers and senior officials from various states participated in a session chaired by Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Union Ministers of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ramnath Thakur and Bhagirath Choudhary, Union Agriculture Secretary Atish Chandra and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director General ML Jat, along with senior officials from the Centre and states, scientists and representatives from various agricultural institutions, were present at the conference.

Chouhan's Call for Unity

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan said that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre and states must rise above partisan politics and work with the spirit of 'Team Agriculture' to ensure the nation's food security and improve farmers' livelihoods.

He emphasised that governments and political parties come and go, parties rise and fall, but the nation and the farmers are eternal. There is no place for politics on this platform; the sole objective is to improve agriculture and ensure the progress of farmers. He proudly highlighted that under PM Modi's leadership, the interests of farmers have been accorded the highest priority in every policy decision and international agreement.

Financial Sanctions Under PM-RKVY

On this occasion, the Union Minister handed over financial sanction letters worth Rs 1,082 crore to Agriculture Ministers from 10 states right on the dais under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY). (ANI)

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