Zubeen Garg's wife Garima, despite being recently discharged from hospital, cast her vote in the Assam assembly election in Dispur. She called it her duty and expressed hope for justice for her late husband. His sister also voted.

Zubeen Garg's Family Casts Vote

Wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, Garima Saikia Garg, and his sister Palmee Borthakur cast their votes at polling booth 116 in Dispur as voting is underway for the state assembly election. Despite being recently discharged from the hospital, Garg said she came to vote in Dispur, stressing it is her duty and hoping for justice for her husband.

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Speaking to the reporters, Garg said, "I got discharged from the hospital yesterday. Earlier, I used to go to vote along with Zubeen. It is our duty to cast a vote. So, I am physically unwell, but I have come here to vote." "We are fighting for it (justice for Zubeen Garg). May there be a result soon," she said.

Zubeen Garg's sister, Palmee Borthakur, said, "Cast your vote wisely, if you want a good government of your choice."

Voter Turnout and Polling Details

Voter turnout in Assam was recorded at 38.92 per cent, as of 11 am today, the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the ongoing 2026 Assembly elections said.

Earlier, the polling began for high-stakes electoral battles in two states, Assam and Keralam, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry, at 7 am with the Election Commission making arrangements for free, fair and smooth polling. Voters queued outside polling stations to cast their votes in a single-phase assembly election.

Assam Electorate Statistics

In Assam, more than 2.5 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise for the 126-member legislative assembly. There are 722 candidates in the fray. Of 2,50,54,463 electors, 1,25,31,552 are male voters and 1,25,22,593 females. There are 318 voters in the Transgender category and 63,423 service voters. Among the electorate, 6,42,314 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years, 2,50,006 are above 80 years of age, and 2,05,085 are persons with disabilities.

Logistical Arrangements

To strengthen the monitoring mechanism, webcasting facilities have been arranged in accordance with the Commission's directions, a release said. Webcasting has been enabled in all 31,490 polling stations, including 31,486 main polling stations and 4 auxiliary polling stations. A total of 1,51,132 polling personnel have been deployed for the conduct of the election. For polling purposes, 41,320 Ballot Units, 43,975 Control Units, and 43,997 VVPAT machines have been arranged, including reserves for emergency use. Additional polling personnel have also been kept in readiness, if required.

Political Contest

The Congress has stitched a six-party alliance to take on the ruling BJP-led NDA, which is seeking its third successive term in office. (ANI)