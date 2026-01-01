Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an Advanced Weapon System Complex at DRDO's DRDL in Hyderabad. He praised DRDO's contribution to national security and strategic autonomy, citing the success of indigenous systems during Operation Sindoor.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an Advanced Weapon System Complex at DRDO's Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex during his visit to Hyderabad in Telangana. In his address, the Defence Minister on Friday commended the Missile Systems & Strategic Systems Cluster of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for its pivotal contributions to India's technological excellence, strategic autonomy, and national security.

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He asserted that the exceptional performance of indigenous missile systems during Operation Sindoor is testimony to the growing strength of India's defence R&D ecosystem. "The systems developed by DRDO, such as Akash and BrahMos, proved that India possesses the capability to compete in the global defence technology ecosystem. Strength is essential for peace, and self-reliance is the most reliable foundation for that strength. It is a fact proven by DRDO," said Rajnath Singh.

Highlighting the pivotal role played by air defence during Operation Sindoor, the Defence Minister said: "When aerial threats loomed over borders, our air defence system completely thwarted the enemy's intentions".

Mission Sudarshan Chakra

He added that the vital role of air defence can be witnessed in the conflict zones of the Middle East, voicing Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government's commitment to create a multi-level missile defence system through 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra'. "Mission Sudarshan Chakra, announced by PM Modi during his 2025 Independence Day address, is set to become a multi-level missile defence system of modern India. It will not only protect military installations and critical infrastructure, but also ensure the safety of civil infrastructure & key establishments. The system will possess the capability to deliver a decisive punch whenever needed. Its three-layered protection will ensure minimal inconvenience to citizens and prioritise their safety. It is a system designed to provide a robust protective shield for all assets of vital importance," said Rajnath Singh.

'Resilience' and 'Deterrence' in Modern Warfare

Defence Minister highlighted the importance of possessing 'resilience' and 'deterrence' to safeguard national security interests in light of the rapidly evolving nature of warfare and global uncertainties. "Precision-strike capabilities, Integrated air defence systems, hypersonic weapons, autonomous platforms, artificial intelligence, electronic warfare, and advanced sensor technologies are redefining the nature of modern warfare. The international order is undergoing a period of tension and transformation, where old assumptions are crumbling, and new alliances & challenges are taking shape. In such an environment, there is a need to possess 'resilience' - the capacity to absorb any shock and bounce back; and 'deterrence' - the ability to instil fear in the mind of the aggressor that a befitting reply would be given if a hostile eye is cast," he said.

Acknowledging DRDO's efforts in building 'resilience' and 'deterrence' capabilities of the nation, Rajnath Singh stated that the organisation is instilling confidence in the nation that it will neither bow down to instability nor allow any shortcomings in its preparedness. "Today's inauguration is a symbol of our resolve to become alert, capable, and self-reliant in tackling every challenge," he said.

DRDO's Future-Ready Approach

Defence Minister praised DRDO for its persistent efforts towards addressing present-day challenges while working on futuristic technologies that provide India with a strategic advantage. "DRDO's responsibility is not limited to merely adapting to technological changes, but also anticipating future needs. It has accepted this challenge with confidence. In recent years, it has achieved numerous milestones in the field of indigenous missile technologies. Advanced missile systems have been successfully tested, and continuous progress is being made in strategic and tactical weapon programmes. These achievements are not just technological milestones; they also demonstrate India's growing self-reliance, self-confidence, and strategic capabilities," he said.

Bridging Development and Production

Rajnath Singh stressed the need to equip the defence forces with state-of-the-art systems in sufficient quantity and at the right time to tackle future challenges. Success in war is not ensured by technological superiority alone; large-scale production capability is equally crucial, he said, calling upon DRDO, the Services, and the industry to function as an integrated ecosystem to rapidly transition technologies from development to large-scale production and ensure timely induction.

Urging DRDO to consider production as an integral part of the development process, Defence Minister underscored the importance of reducing development-to-production timelines, simplifying manufacturing processes, increasing indigenous content and developing systems that can be rapidly mass-produced for the defence forces when the need arises.

Fostering a Collaborative Defence Ecosystem

Rajnath Singh underlined that the Government has taken a number of measures to promote R&D over the last 12 years with the objective of realising the vision of 'Make-in-India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in the field of defence technologies. He appreciated DRDO's contribution to this endeavour, highlighting the transformation of the defence ecosystem due to enhanced collaboration among DRDO laboratories, Defence Public Sector Undertakings, private industry, start-ups, MSMEs, and academia.

"This collaborative model will help India accelerate its journey from innovation to production, and from production to operational capability," he hoped. He expressed confidence that DRDO will continue to strengthen national capabilities, reduce technological dependence, and enhance the operational effectiveness of the Defence Forces.

The Defence Minister also visited a technical exhibition showcasing cutting-edge defence technologies, advanced weapon systems, and indigenous missile platforms developed by DRDO.

Director General (Missile & Strategic Systems) U Raja Babu, Director, DRDL, Dr Ankathi Raju and other senior DRDO officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)