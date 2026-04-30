A court in Guwahati rejected the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta, an accused in the Zubeen Garg death case. Garg died in Singapore in Sep 2025 by drowning. Mahanta and six others were arrested in connection with the singer's death.

The Special Fast Track Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the alleged accused in the Zubeen Garg death case. Shyamkanu Mahanta, main organiser of the North East India Festival held in Singapore last year, had filed the bail application on April 10.

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Justice Sharmila Bhuyan rejected the bail plea after hearing the arguments from both sides. Special Public Prosecutor Ziaur Kamar had opposed the bail plea. Assam police had arrested Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma in October 2025.

Details of Singer's Death in Singapore

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2025. The singer was "severely intoxicated" and had drowned in the waters off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket, a Coroner's court was told, according to a report by Lydia Lam in Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The iconic singer, 52, was at a yacht party on September 19, 2025, and initially wore a life jacket but removed it and later declined to put on a second one offered to him, the chief investigating officer told the Coroner's court in Singapore, according to the news report.

At the time of the incident, several witnesses saw him attempting to swim back to the yacht before he went limp and began floating face-down in the water, the report said. One of the witnesses, an employee of Garg and a family friend, told the court that he was concerned about the singer's sleep cycle, noting that Garg had been sleeping less and mostly during the day. He said he was worried about Garg's health, given his history of seizures, which he had reportedly been experiencing since 2017.

Investigation Update: Seven Arrested, Murder Charges Filed

The main chargesheet in the caes is about 2,500 pages, and there are various documents, and it is around 12,000 pages.In connection with the case, the SIT/CID arrested seven persons, including main event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, Zubeen's cousin Sandipan Garg, two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

In the chargesheet, the SIT charged murder under Section 103 of BNS against four accused - Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta. (ANI)