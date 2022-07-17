Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zomato rewards agent who drove 10 kilometres in pouring rain to buy medicine for a sick baby

    Also, the meal delivery company recognised two of its "Most Consistent Partners" and three of its "Highest Achievers."
     

    Zomato rewards agent who drove 10 kilometres in pouring rain to buy medicine for a sick baby
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 17, 2022, 1:15 PM IST

    Zomato has awarded a Gallantry Award to a delivery agent who braved torrential rain in the middle of the night to pick up medicines for a sick baby.

    Jithin Vijayan of Kochi, Kerala, drove 12 kilometres through the pouring rain to deliver a late-night lunch order. When he arrived at the delivery location, he discovered that the order had been placed for a woman with a sick one-year-old.

    Vijayan went above and beyond the call of duty when he rushed out into the pouring rain to get baby medicine. He had to drive another ten kilometres through the night, and his kindness earned him a Zomato Gallantry Award.

    In a LinkedIn post yesterday, the meal delivery company stated that the Gallantry Awards recognise the critical role that delivery partners play in its operations.

    "Of all the incredible stories we heard, these are the ones that stood out for their work ethic and dedication to serving people above and beyond the call of duty," Zomato said in announcing the prize winners.

    In addition to Vijayan, Shivaji Balaji Pawar was honoured for 'Going Above and Beyond.'

    Pawar will play for India in the Asia Cup in 2023. "Being born with polio hasn't stopped Shivaji from playing top-level cricket," Zomato noted.

    In addition, the food aggregator recognised two of its "Most Consistent Partners" and three of its "Highest Achievers."

    The prizes were awarded on Zomato's 14th anniversary, also marked by a promotional offer that provided 14 lucky customers with free lunch.

    Also Read: Zomato to acquire Blinkit for Rs 4,447 crore in all-stock deal; Details here

    Also Read: Viral: Twitterati buys bike for Zomato guy delivering food in 42 degree Celsius on cycle

    Also Read: Swiggy, Zomato down in several cities across India, netizens can't keep calm

     

