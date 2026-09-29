BJP National President Nitin Nabin chaired a meeting of state in-charges in New Delhi to discuss organisational expansion, electoral preparedness, and outreach. The meeting follows a major reshuffle of the party's state-level organisational team.

BJP holds key organisational meeting

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the party's state in-charges and co-in-charges at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, with discussions expected to focus on organisational expansion, electoral preparedness and outreach initiatives. Before the meeting commenced, Nabin paid floral tributes to the portraits of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya at the party headquarters.

Around 65 state in-charges and co-in-charges are participating in the meeting. BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Smriti Irani, Biplab Deb, Harish Dwivedi, Sanjay Bhatia, Satish Poonia and Gajendra Patel, among others, are present at the meeting. The meeting is expected to take up organisational activities, expansion of the party's network, outreach initiatives and preparations for upcoming Assembly elections. Discussions are also likely to cover challenges before the party in different states and coordination between the central organisation and state units.

Recent Organisational Reshuffle

The meeting comes shortly after the BJP announced new appointments for state in-charges and co-in-charges across all 36 states and Union Territories. The new organisational structure includes Vinod Tawde as Uttar Pradesh in-charge, with Jagdish Patel, Medha Kulkarni, Pardeep Varma and Anant Ojha as co-in-charges. Smriti Irani has been assigned Chhattisgarh, while Satish Poonia has been given charge of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

State-Level Preparations and Outreach

The BJP's recent organisational changes have been accompanied by increased meetings involving senior leaders and state-level functionaries, particularly in states heading towards Assembly elections. In Uttar Pradesh, where Assembly elections are due in 2027, BJP leaders have recently held meetings focused on grassroots organisation, coordination between the party and the government and preparations for the electoral exercise. The party's UP core group had met earlier this month to discuss preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections and upcoming organisational and governance campaigns.

Nabin has also recently undertaken organisational meetings in states. During his September 27 visit to West Bengal, he met state office-bearers, district functionaries, MPs, MLAs and other party functionaries, with discussions focusing on coordination between the organisation and elected representatives.

The BJP is also preparing for an organisational meeting in Mathura on October 3 and 4, where senior leaders are expected to discuss preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The Delhi meeting of state in-charges and co-in-charges is therefore expected to serve as a platform for reviewing the functioning of state units and coordinating the party's organisational priorities ahead of upcoming electoral and political programmes. The meeting also assumes significance following the BJP's recent restructuring of its state-level organisational responsibilities, with the new team being tasked with overseeing party activities and preparations across states and Union Territories. (ANI)