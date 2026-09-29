The Delhi High Court dismissed former Bihar MLA Raju Kumar Singh's plea to stay his conviction in the 2018 celebratory firing death case. While his 4-year sentence is suspended, the conviction stands, and his disqualification remains effective.

Court Dismisses Plea to Stay Conviction

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea of former MLA of Sahib Ganj, Bihar, Raju Kumar Singh, for a stay on his conviction. He was seeking a stay on his conviction. He is a convict in the celebratory firing death case of December 31, 2018. He was disqualified from the Legislative Assembly after he was sentenced to 4 years' imprisonment.

Justice Manoj Jain dismissed the plea seeking a stay of conviction. However, his sentence has already been suspended by the High Court. His appeal against the judgement will be heard by the High Court in due course. He has moved the High Court challenging the judgement of the trial court of July 4, 2026.

Details of Sentence Suspension

The Delhi High Court on July 27 suspended the sentence of Former Bihar MLA Raju Kumar Singh. He was sentenced to 4 years' imprisonment in the celebratory firing death case. The High Court had noted that there is no possibility of conclusion of the appeal in the near future.

Justice Manoj Jain had suspended the sentence and directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs. 25000 and one local surety of like amount. He was also directed to deposit the compensation amount of Rs. 25 Lakh with the registrar by tomorrow.

"Keeping in mind the overall facts of the case and the fact that there is no likelihood of appeal getting finally heard in the near future, the sentence of the appellant is hereby suspended on his furnishing personal bond and surety bond in a sum of Rs. 25,000 each with one surety of like amount, subject to the satisfaction of learned Trial Court/Chief Judicial Magistrate/Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class," Justice Manoj Jain ordered on July 27.

The bench further ordered that, as undertaken, the amount of Rs.25,00,000 be deposited with the Registry of this Court by Wednesday. The victim family would be at liberty to withdraw the same, irrespective of the eventual outcome of the appeal. Learned Senior Counsel for the victim family submits that he would inform the victim family about the said direction the High Court had said.

Appellant's Arguments in Court

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra alongwith advocates Samarth Krishan Luthra and Aditi Tripathi appeared for Raju Kumar Singh.

It was submitted by the senior counsel for the appellant that the testimony on record is not convincing and specific as nobody has attributed the ‘offending fire’ to the appellant. Moreover, as per the admitted case of the prosecution, the celebratory fire was also from the rifle of a security guard and the forensic opinion is non-conclusive as it is not amply clear whether the lead in question, recovered from the body of the deceased, was of the bullet allegedly fired by the accused with a pistol or of a rifle fired by the guard, the senior advocate argued.

It was further stated that, though the appellant was involved in various other cases, in 9 such cases, he has already been acquitted. He also submitted that the appeal is of the year 2026 and there is no likelihood of it getting heard finally in the near future and since there are arguable points involved, the appellant becomes entitled to suspension of sentence.

Background of the Celebratory Firing Case

This case pertains to the death of Archana Gupta due to celebratory firing during a New Year party on December 31, 2018. There was no intention to kill anybody and weapons were not aimed at anybody.

Former MLA Raju Kumar Singh was convicted for the offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and was sentenced to 4 years' imprisonment. He was also convicted under the Arms Act. He was directed to pay a Rs. 25 Lakh fine to the husband of the deceased, Dr. Archana Gupta. He was an MLA at the time of his sentence was awarded by the trial court.

On July 4, Special Judge Vishal Gogne sentenced Raju Kumar Singh to 4 years' imprisonment under Section 304 Part 2 IPC. He was also sentenced to 2 months' imprisonment under the Arms Act. Raju Kumar Singh was convicted of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. In this case, Dr. Archana Gupta died due to celebratory firing.

Plea for Leniency

Raju Kumar Singh had prayed to be released on probation of good conduct. His counsel said that he has never been convicted and is a 6-time MLA. It was argued that the incident was an accident, a negligent act; his family was also on the dance floor. No confirmation of whose bullet hit the victim. Two bullets were fired in the air; they were not aimed at anybody. It was further submitted that there is no influence, bully or buy any witness by the convict. He has a family, aged parents, and a good record.

While addressing the trial court, Raju Kumar Singh had said that he has done no wrong act till date. He is a social man and lives in the society. The deceased was the wife of his brother's friend. I called her Bhabhi. I pray the court to take a lenient view.

Prosecution's Stance

On the other hand, the Prosecution opposed the submissions advanced by the counsel for accsued. Public Prosecutor had submitted that the Victim was 45 years of age and had a life to see before her. The incident took place in front of the 12-year-old daughter and husband. The trauma of seeing the blood oozing out of the head of her mother- this is trauma. Precautions should have been taken by the accused, the public prosecutor said.

The prosecution had also said that Firing was done near the dance floor. Celebratory firing is a disease in our country. It shows the mental state. He was not in Bihar, he was in Delhi. He was not in danger; still, he had his weapons with him. (ANI)

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