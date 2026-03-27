An avalanche at Zojila Pass in Ladakh has resulted in the deaths of at least seven people and injuries to five others. Authorities, including disaster relief forces and BRO, have been put on high alert to conduct immediate rescue operations.

At least seven people were killed, and five others were injured after an avalanche struck vehicles near the Dayal slide area at Zojila Pass in Ladakh.

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LG Orders Swift Action

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said he has directed local authorities to take swift action. "Heard the unfortunate news of an avalanche at Zoji La. I have directed the DC & SSP of Kargil to visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations. All government agencies including disaster relief forces and BRO, have been put on high alert. I am personally monitoring the situation," he said in a post on X.

Heard the unfortunate news of an avalanche at Zoji La. I have directed the DC & SSP of Kargil to visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations. All government agencies including disaster relief forces and BRO have been put on high alert. I am personally… — LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) March 27, 2026

Union Minister Expresses Grief

Taking to X, Union Minister Jitendra Singh also expressed grief over the incident, confirming casualties. "Saddened to learn about the tragic death of 7 persons and injuries to 5 after an avalanche hit the vehicle at Zojila pass. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. All required assistance being provided to the injured," he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)