BJP MLA Arjun Singh states his readiness for a new role ahead of the West Bengal cabinet expansion. CM Suvendu Adhikari announced 35 new ministers and the creation of commissions for corruption and atrocities against women.

Arjun Singh Ready for New Role

As the West Bengal cabinet is set for expansion, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arjun Singh on Monday expressed his readiness to take on new responsibilities in line with party and public expectations. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I always take on new responsibilities and strive to fulfil them." Singh highlighted his commitment to align with his party's direction while ensuring public welfare. He added, "Even today, I am about to take on a new responsibility. Whatever the government wants, the party wants, or the people want, we must rise to the occasion--that is our priority."

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Cabinet Expansion Announced

This comes after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said 35 more ministers will be inducted into the state government at an oath-taking ceremony. In a post on X, the Chief Minister stated that Governor RN Ravi will administer the oath of office to the new ministers at Lok Bhavan" "The full Cabinet of the democratically elected Nationalist State Government of West Bengal will be sworn in at the Lok Bhavan. 35 Ministers of the WB Govt will take their Oath of Office, administered by His Excellency, the Hon'ble Governor Shri R N Ravi Ji. We stand committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the People of West Bengal," he said.

New Commissions Formed

Earlier, the West Bengal Cabinet approved the constitution of two commissions to address institutional corruption and atrocities against women. Both commissions are set to be headed by retired judges of the Calcutta High Court and will officially begin their proceedings from June 1.

Speaking on the Cabinet's decision, the Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, said, "The Cabinet has approved the constitution of a Commission against Institutional Corruption, which will be headed by retired Kolkata High Court judge, Justice Biswajeet Basu. The Cabinet also approved a Commission for atrocities against women. This will be chaired by retired Justice Samapti Chatterjee." The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government is committed to transparency and the protection of citizens' rights. The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government is committed to transparency and the protection of citizens' rights. "Both the commissions will begin work from June 1," he said. (ANI)