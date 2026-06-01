PM Narendra Modi wished Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on his birthday, lauding his contribution to improving sports infrastructure and furthering the welfare of 'Yuva Shakti' and workers. Mandaviya credited the PM's guidance for his work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended wishes to Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, appreciating his contribution in improving sports infrastructure in the country. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Birthday greetings to Union Cabinet Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya Ji. He is making a noteworthy contribution towards improving sporting infrastructure and furthering the welfare of our Yuva Shakti. He is also at the forefront of furthering the welfare of our workers, who have a key role in our economy. Praying for his long and healthy life."

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Mandaviya thanked PM Modi for the warm wishes and credited his guidance, which has served as inspiration for the sports minister. "Hon'ble Prime Minister, heartfelt gratitude for your warm wishes and blessings. Your constant guidance is our greatest inspiration, motivating us every day to work with greater dedication towards the goal of a "Viksit Bharat", and the welfare of our fellow citizens," he said.

Cabinet Colleagues Extend Wishes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended birthday wishes to the sports minister, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Under the leadership of Modi ji, you are doing commendable work in the direction of the welfare of workers as well as the development of sports culture and infrastructure. I pray to God for your good health and long life," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Petroleum and Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and other members of the cabinet also extended wished to Mansukh Mandaviya on the occasion.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Union Minister of Labour and Employment and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh L. Mandaviya ji. I pray to God for your good health and a blissful life."

Mansukh Mandaviya's Political Career

Mansukh Mandaviya was born in a small village named Hanol in Palitana taluka of Bhavnagar district in Gujarat. In 2016, Mansukh Mandaviya was sworn in as the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Chemicals and Fertilisers.

In 2019, he took oath as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, along with being the Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Mandaviya took charge as the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare on July 7, 2021, with the additional responsibility of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers. He took charge as Union Sports Minister and Labour and Employment Minister in the third PM Modi government. (ANI)