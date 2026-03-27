An avalanche at Zojila Pass in Ladakh killed at least seven people and injured five others after burying several vehicles. LG Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed immediate relief and rescue operations, placing all agencies on high alert.

At least seven people were killed, and five others were injured after avalanche struck vehicles near the Dayal slide area at Zojila Pass in Ladakh on Friday.

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LG Orders Immediate Rescue Operation

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena directed the Deputy Commissioner and SSP of Kargil to immediately visit the Zojila Pass to oversee relief and rescue efforts.

Several vehicles were buried and multiple passengers trapped under the snow in the avalanche.

Government on High Alert

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, announced that all government agencies, including disaster relief forces and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), have been placed on high alert following the Zojila Pass avalanche.

The LG further stated that he is personally monitoring the situation in the region.

"Heard the unfortunate news of an avalanche at Zoji La. I have directed the DC & SSP of Kargil to visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations. All government agencies including disaster relief forces and BRO have been put on high alert. I am personally monitoring the situation," said LG Saxena.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also expressed grief over the incident, confirming casualties. Taking to X, he said, "Saddened to learn about the tragic death of 7 persons and injuries to 5 after an avalanche hit the vehicle at Zojila pass. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. All required assistance being provided to the injured." (ANI)