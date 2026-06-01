Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar greeted students on the new academic year, urging them to dream big. In an open letter, he said students' ideas, character and achievements will shape the state's future and asked them to make the state proud.

Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar extended greetings to school students across the state as the new academic year began on Monday, asking them to dream big and have self-belief.

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DK Shivakumar's message to students

In an open letter posted on X, DK Shivakumar noted that the progress and prosperity of Karnataka will be shaped by "ideas, character and achievements" of its students. He wrote, "The beginning of a new academic year is always a special moment filled with hope, enthusiasm and new possibilities. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to each one of you. It is a time for fresh opportunities, new friendships, exciting discoveries and a chance to move one step closer to your dreams. School is where young minds are shaped and bright futures are built. It is where you learn not only from books, but also values such as compassion, discipline, respect and perseverance. The lessons and experiences you gain today will guide you throughout your life."

"As you step into your classrooms this year, I encourage you to dream big and believe in yourselves. Be curious, ask questions and never stop learning. Recognise your unique talents and work hard to develop them. Remember that success comes through dedication, discipline and consistent effort," he added.

Shivakumar wished students knowledge, happiness, and success for the new academic year. "You are the future of Karnataka. The progress and prosperity of our state will be shaped by your ideas, character and achievements. I hope you make the most of every opportunity that comes your way and continue to make your parents, teachers and our state proud. May this academic year bring you knowledge, happiness, confidence, success and many new opportunities," the letter read.

'Shala Prarambhotsava' marks school reopening

Earlier, the Karnataka government declared that the new academic year would begin on June 1. "The Shala Prarambhotsava for the 2026-27 academic year will be celebrated in the state's government schools on June 1st, and preparations are underway to celebrate it like a festival. Schools are being cleaned and decorated with rangoli toranas. Under the Akshara Dasoha scheme, preparations have also been made to organise the midday meal program with a clean, delicious, and sweet festive meal," the School Education and Literacy Department of Karnataka posted on X.

SSLC Exam-2 results declared

Meanwhile, the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam-2 results were declared on Sunday. The consolidated pass percentage for 2026 has witnessed an impressive increase of 20.89 per cent compared to the previous academic year, the state government said. (ANI)