The Viramgam administration in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has demolished structures, including three dargahs, on 4,000 sq m of land to clear a bottleneck for a highway project. Over 550 police personnel were deployed during the operation.

The Viramgam administration in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district has commenced a demolition operation on approximately 4,000 square meters of both government and private land as part of the four-lane Viramgam-Surendranagar-Vadhwan State Highway-17 project. The project seeks to eliminate a long-standing bottleneck that has historically hindered movement and connectivity in the region. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) confirmed that during this operation, several structures, including a total of three dargahs (shrines), were demolished.

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Details of the Viramgam Operation

Speaking to ANI, SDM Virendra Desai said, "There was a bottleneck at the entry point of Viramgam city. It was a tail point. There were two or three mosques there. Land acquisition for the private land here was carried out as per the law. They have been awarded Rs 62 lakh. The private land is around 1200 square metres. 2300 square metres belonged to a graveyard. We took possession of it today."

To execute the operation, authorities mobilised a fleet comprising heavy equipment, including JCBs and dumpers, while over 550 police personnel were stationed to maintain order during the operation.

"To execute the operation, a fleet comprising 5 JCBs, 2 Hitachi machines, and 15 dumpers was deployed. Simultaneously, a heavy police force was stationed to handle any potential untoward incidents. Approximately 550 police personnel, including one DySP and 15 Police Inspectors, were present at the site," SDM Desai stated.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) informed that by removing structures that have contributed to a 'historic bottleneck' of Viramgam, the town aims to improve and widen the road connectivity. DySP Tapan Kumar Dodiya told ANI, "Demolition work has been underway since this morning to widen and widen the stretch of road connecting Viramgam to Viramgam Town, the historic bottleneck of Viramgam, and improve connectivity."

Past Anti-Encroachment Action in Ahmedabad

Earlier in April, an extensive encroachment removal drive was carried out in Dhandhuka area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, with authorities taking action against illegal constructions, including structures linked to individuals accused in a murder case, officials said.

The operation was carried out in Khatkiwad and surrounding areas, where authorities began removing identified illegal encroachments after completing legal formalities.

The drive is also part of a larger action plan covering stretches along the Dhandhuka-Bagodara Highway, from the flyover to Dhandhuka Square.

Dhandhuka Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vidyasagar said that multiple encroachments were marked and action is being taken in a phased manner.

Authorities said the drive is part of routine enforcement action against illegal encroachments in the region.