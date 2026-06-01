Congress attacked PM Modi with its 'inflation man' jibe after prices of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders were hiked. The party highlighted a cumulative increase of Rs 1,572 in the last five months, terming the government's move an 'extraction'.

Congress on Monday reiterated its "inflation man" jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was hiked by Rs 42 in Delhi and by Rs 53.50 in Kolkata. The opposition party, in an X post, said that the price of commercial LPG cylinders has increased by Rs 1,572 in the last five months.

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Congress Details 5-Month Price Hike

Congress posted, "Inflation Man Modi has cracked the whip again. Today, he hiked the commercial cylinder by Rs 53.50. In the last 5 months, Modi has increased commercial cylinder prices like this: June 1: Rs 53.50, May 1: Rs 993, April 1: Rs 218, March 7: Rs 115, March 1: Rs 31, February 1: Rs 50, January 1: Rs 111. Total: Rs 1,571.50."

"In just 5 months, the commercial cylinder has become about Rs 1,572 more expensive, and the year isn't even over yet. Modi's extraction continues," the post read.

Hike in 5kg Cylinder Price Slammed as 'Extortion'

In a separate post, Congress slammed the Centre over the hike in prices of the five-kilogram cylinder, terming it "extortion" by the government.

"Inflation Man Modi has also made the 5 kg small LPG cylinder more expensive. In the last 1 month, the small LPG cylinder has been made Rs 272 more expensive. 1 June: Rs 11, 1 May: Rs 261, Total: Rs 272. First, 'Inflation Man' told the public to buy the small cylinder, then started the extortion," the Congress said.

New Commercial LPG Prices

The prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders have been increased by Rs 42 in Delhi, bringing the price to Rs 3113.50, according to sources, while in Kolkata, the price of a cylinder will now be Rs 3255.50. The new prices will be effective from Monday, June 1.

The prices of 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinders have been increased by Rs 11, and will cost Rs 821.50 in Delhi.

There is no change in domestic cylinder prices.

This comes amid a global energy crisis in the wake of the West Asia conflict.

Government Assures Sufficient Stock

The Union Petroleum Ministry has maintained that India has sufficient stock of petrol, diesel, LPG, and natural gas inventories.

On Friday, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary of the Petroleum Ministry, said that all our refineries are operating at an optimum level and LPG production is at an all-time high, almost 90 DMT per day. No dry out has been reported on the LPG distributorship.

The Centre has also asked the oil marketing companies to work out and have a minimum 30-day LPG reserve with them.