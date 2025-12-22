Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha accused Bangladesh's interim leader Mohammad Yunus of siding with Islamic fundamentalists. Citing attacks on the Hindu minority, he urged PM Modi to take stern action, echoing Sheikh Hasina's concerns.

MLA Alleges Yunus-Fundamentalist Alliance

Karimganj Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, on Monday, alleged that Bangladesh's interim leader Mohammad Yunus has joined forces with the Islamic fundamentalists of Bangladesh, following ex-Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's statement.

Comparing Bangladesh with Pakistan, the MLA called for action on India's western neighbour as stern as the one taken against Pakistan. Infuriated by the attack on the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, in the wake of the recent mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, Purkayastha told ANI that Islamic fundamentalism is increasing in Bangladesh and attributed the rise to Yunus. Furthermore, he supported Sheikh Hasina's recent statement about the role of the Yunus-led government in fueling Islamic influence in the country, saying that "this is a serious statement." Purkayastha expressed his concerns about these pressing matters, urging the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take cognisance of them.

Sheikh Hasina's Concerns on Islamic Influence

The Congress MLA's remarks come after Sheikh Hasina's statement from ANI's email interview in which she raised her concerns on Islamic influence in Bangladesh, urging international intervention. She accused the Yunus-led government of "placing extremists in cabinet positions, releasing convicted terrorists from prison, and allowing groups linked to international terrorist organisations to take roles in public life." "He is not a politician and has no experience governing a complex nation. My fear is that radicals are using him to project an acceptable face to the international community while they systematically radicalise our institutions from within," she said.

Hasina on 'Chicken's Neck' Remarks

She further called for South Asian nations to take note of the situation, urging strong measures to restore stability in the nation. "This should alarm not only India, but every nation invested in South Asian stability. The secular character of Bangladeshi politics was one of our greatest strengths, and we cannot allow it to be sacrificed at the whim of a few idiotic extremists," Hasina stated. Responding to remarks by some Bangladeshi leaders referencing the Siliguri Corridor or "Chicken's Neck," Hasina termed such statements "dangerous and irresponsible." "No serious leader would threaten a neighbour upon whom Bangladesh depends for trade, transit, and regional stability," she said.

Faith in Constitutional Foundations

Despite these allegations, Hasina said she continued to believe in Bangladesh's constitutional foundations. "My faith is not lost in Bangladesh's institutions, however. Our constitutional tradition is strong, and when legitimate governance is restored and our judiciary regains its independence, justice will prevail," she said.