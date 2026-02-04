Yumnam Khemchand Singh has been elected the BJP Legislature Party Leader in Manipur. The move was praised by party members, including Tarun Chugh, ahead of the end of President's Rule, while the Congress party expressed skepticism.

Following Yumnam Khemchand Singh being elected the BJP Legislature Party Leader of Manipur on Tuesday, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh also congratulated the newly elected legislature party leader, wishing him a successful and impactful tenure. Chugh took to X, saying, "Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble Shri @YKhemchandSingh on being elected as the BJP Legislature Party Leader of Manipur. I extend my heartfelt best wishes for a successful and impactful tenure. Under the able guidance and visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji, your vast experience, unwavering commitment, and strong leadership will further strengthen the party and help fulfil the aspirations of the people of Manipur." Congratulates newly-elected Manipur BJP leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh https://x.com/tarunchughbjp/status/2018686452369064258?s=20

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Political Reactions

BJP MLA Tongbram Robindro Singh said that the decision would be beneficial for the people of the state. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Everything will be good...All decisions being made are for the benefit of the public of Manipur."

Thokchom Radheshyam, a BJP MLA from Manipur, also thanked the central government for the decision to end President's Rule and restore an elected state government. "It's good that we are going to have an elected government, a popular government. It's long overdue. So we thank the central leadership for finally taking this step...Every problem has a solution. I think with the guidance of the central leadership and the new ministry, under the leadership of Yumnam Khemchand, we will find a solution.", he said.

Meanwhile, the President of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee stressed that the present condition of the state is not good, stating that the appoitment of Yumnam Khemchand Singh would not impact the elections. "The appointment of a new leader of the BJP will not affect the elections...The present situation in the state is extremely bad...The Congress party always stands for the people. We demand justice; we stand for the welfare of the public.", he said, further claiming that despite BJP holding a majority in the central government and the Manipur government, they failed to govern.

Background on President's Rule

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, 2025, after N Biren Singh stepped down as Chief Minister following months of intermittent violence in the state, following ethnic tensions between the Kuki Zo and Meitei ethnic groups.

Union Home Ministry in December gave another extension to the Commission of Inquiry probing the ethnic violence in Manipur, instructing it to submit its report "as soon as possible, but no later than May 20, 2026." The commission is tasked with probing the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, examining its causes as well as the authorities' response.

Party Meeting and Celebrations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) elected Yumnam Khemchand Singh as its legislature party leader during the Manipur Legislative Party meeting at the party's headquarters in Delhi. The decision follows a meeting in the national capital this evening, days ahead of the end of the President's rule in the northeastern state.

On the occasion, supporters of the leader set off firecrackers outside his residence in Imphal after he was elected as the leader of the Manipur Legislative Party at a meeting in Delhi. (ANI)