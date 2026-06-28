UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary visited Ram Manohar Lohia's family for a BJP outreach. He also addressed the Ram Mandir donation scam, assuring strict action and mentioning that an SIT has been formed to probe the embezzlement allegations.

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to the family members of noted socialist thinker Dr Ram Manohar Lohia as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's public outreach campaign marking the completion of 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

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Speaking to ANI, Chaudhary said it was his privilege to meet the family of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia during the campaign. "A special public outreach campaign of the party is underway upon the completion of Prime Minister Modi's 12-year term. It is my good fortune that I got the opportunity to meet the family of Ram Manohar Lohia," he said.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's connection with the people, Chaudhary said, "Prime Minister Modi always makes appeals in the interest of the country. From the time of COVID to this day, whatever appeals he makes, the people of the country gladly accept them."

UP BJP Chief on Ram Mandir Donation Scam

Meanwhile, on Thursday, while speaking on the Ram Mandir donations embezzlement case, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary said strict action will be taken, adding that the government "will not spare those found responsible."

Speaking on the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP's) demand for an FIR in the matter, Chaudhary said, "Even I am saying that strict action should be taken if such a thing has happened. The government will not spare those found responsible."

He further said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already been constituted and is probing the matter. "The CM has taken strict action in this matter, and an SIT has been constituted. Once the SIT report comes, everything will become clear," he told ANI.

The remarks came after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir.

Furthermore, on Friday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations.

The developments came after a First Information Report was registered on the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government. Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others. (ANI)