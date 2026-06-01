Industry leaders call for a national push to expand stainless steel adoption, crucial for India's Viksit Bharat 2047. The goal is to raise per capita consumption to the global average, strengthening infrastructure, sustainability, and manufacturing.

As India advances towards Viksit Bharat 2047, industry leaders have called for a national push to expand stainless steel adoption. India is currently the world's second-largest consumer of stainless steel, producing 5.16 million tonnes annually against the global output of 64.2 million tonnes.

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Industry leaders believe that wider adoption of stainless steel will result in increasing the per capita consumption of stainless steel from the present around 3.4 kg in India to closer to the world average of 6 kg. Wider adoption can strengthen infrastructure, manufacturing, sustainability and global competitiveness.

Industry's Call for a Strategic Push

"India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047 cannot be realised without making stainless steel a strategic pillar of infrastructure, sustainability and manufacturing. The country needs a unified platform where the Ministry of Steel, ISSDA and GSSE work together to align policy, innovation and market opportunities, accelerating India's rise as a global stainless steel leader. By expanding applications, increasing awareness and encouraging lifecycle-based infrastructure planning, we can build assets that benefit both citizens and the nation for generations," said Anitha Raghunath, Managing Director, Virgo Communications & Exhibitions Pvt Ltd and Organiser, Global Stainless Steel Expo (GSSE).

As India strengthens its position as the world's second-largest consumer of stainless steel, industry stakeholders are increasingly aligning efforts to accelerate growth, innovation, and global competitiveness. Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, said, "India's stainless steel industry stands at a defining moment. With sustained investments in capacity expansion, technological advancement, product innovation and value-added applications, India has the potential to emerge as a global hub for stainless steel manufacturing. Building domestic capabilities today will not only support India's infrastructure ambitions but also strengthen our position in global value chains."

New Frontiers for Stainless Steel

Industry experts believe stainless steel adoption is no longer confined to conventional sectors such as construction and transportation. Demand is expanding rapidly across green hydrogen, electric mobility, pharmaceuticals, food processing, desalination plants, data centres and clean water infrastructure, where corrosion resistance, durability and recyclability offer significant long-term economic and environmental advantages.

Fostering a Global Innovation Hub

Rajamani Krishnamurti, President, Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA), said, "Beyond consumption growth, India has the opportunity to become a globally competitive manufacturing and innovation hub for stainless steel and its applications. Greater awareness around lifecycle costing, corrosion management and sustainable infrastructure will help unlock this potential while supporting the country's long-term development goals."

In line with this vision, the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) has extended its support to the forthcoming editions of the Global Stainless Steel Expo (GSSE), creating a stronger industry platform that will bring together manufacturers, policymakers, technology providers, architects, engineers and infrastructure developers to accelerate innovation, collaboration and wider adoption of stainless steel.

The initiative aims to reinforce India's leadership in stainless steel manufacturing while contributing to the country's ambition of becoming a resilient, sustainable and globally competitive industrial economy. (ANI)