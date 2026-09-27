YSRCP has vowed to block the TDP-led government's move to sell cooperative sugar factories in Andhra Pradesh. The party demanded the immediate payment of Rs 35 crore in dues to farmers and employees of the Govada factory, which it wants reopened.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has affirmed that it will not allow the TDP-led coalition government to put the sugar factories up for sale and demanded that all dues to the farmers and employees of the Govada factory be paid immediately. The party demanded that the government roll back its decision to monetise the lands of sugar factories in the cooperative sector, according to a press release.

YSRCP Slams 'Penchant for Privatisation'

Speaking to the media, former minister Gudivada Amarnath and former MLA Dharmasri said, “Chandrababu is known for his penchant for privatisation and the latest cabinet decision to monetise sugar factories in the cooperative sector with an eye on the 770-acre land bank across the state which is worth about Rs 3,000 crore.”

Govada Factory Protests

“The Govada sugar factory is a running one, and about 25,000 farmers are dependent on the factory. When YSRCP has called for a protest on September 29 against the privatisation and the dues to farmers and employees, the government has come down and stated that it would clear the dues but with a rider that the amount will be paid on the proceeds of the sugar factory,” they said as per the party.

YSRCP leaders have strongly objected to the state government's reported move to sell assets of the Govada sugar factory, calling it "unacceptable."

Demands for Immediate Dues Clearance

“This is not acceptable as the factory belongs to the farmers who have shares, and they are dependent on the sale of sugarcane and employees. The government owes Rs 30 crores to the farmers for procuring sugarcane and Rs 5 crore to the employees,” they said.

Accusing the ruling government of putting public assets on sale, including land, sugar factories, and medical colleges—the YSRCP leaders demanded that the Govada sugar factory, which falls under the Chodavaram and Madugula constituencies, be reopened immediately.

“The government has been selling land, sugar factories, medical colleges, and putting everything on sale, and the Govada sugar factory, which falls under the Chodavaram and Madugula constituencies, should be reopened, and the amount due to the farmers should be paid in the form of a grant along with interest, and clearing the dues by selling the property is not acceptable,” they said.

“It was YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who accorded all benefits to the farmers, but Chandrababu has to roll back the GO of monetising the sugar factories and pay the dues to farmers and employees in the form of a grant,” the leaders added.

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