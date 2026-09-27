Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urged not to amplify Rahul Gandhi's criticism against the ECI, calling it a 'wrong message'. The opposition has intensified attacks on CEC Gyanesh Kumar following a report on alleged dissent within the poll panel.

As criticism of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar by opposition parties intensifies, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's statements on the Election Commission should not be amplified in the public sphere to prevent a "wrong message" from being sent to society.

Row Over Poll Panel's Functioning

His remarks come amid mounting criticism from Opposition parties over the functioning of the poll panel following an investigative report by The Indian Express, which said that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions and procedures related to the SIR exercise. The report said the two Election Commissioners had raised objections over certain decisions and orders issued without their knowledge.

"It is not appropriate to amplify Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the public sphere, as it would send the wrong message to society," Rijiju said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Manoj Kumar Pandey also defended the Election Commission, saying, "All three Election Commissioners have come forward and clarified the situation, putting an end to the opposition's allegations."

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, however, demanded transparency, saying, "The letters written by these two Election Commissioners over 10 months should be made public. What did those letters contain, and what concerns were raised? The BJP should also clarify whether CEC Gyanesh Kumar is their agent."

Rahul Gandhi's 'Match-Fixing' Allegation

The development came a day after Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of "match-fixing elections," citing a media report regarding former Kerala Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson's claim that Kumar had, in 2016, suggested he contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket. "First, Gyanesh Kumar - then a serving IAS officer - was used to recruit for the BJP. Then Modi and Shah made him the umpire and put him in charge of match-fixing India's elections," Gandhi had said. Thomson said he declined the offer.

ECI Rejects Dissent Claims

The ECI, however, has rejected allegations of disagreement over its SIR decisions, maintaining that decisions related to the exercise were taken with the “unanimous approval of the Commission”. The poll body also clarified that a letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary concerned the functioning of an officer on deputation and was not related to any policy matter of the Commission or its IT division.