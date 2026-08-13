Sukma district's new Single Window System offers multiple government services under one roof, simplifying processes for citizens. The initiative has benefited over 4,000 people in a few months, enhancing public trust and good governance.

Running from pillar to post in government offices to avail services is the talk of the past as the Single Window System in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh has become the new face of good governance.

As a move to ensure maximum convenience to the common masses, the administration in Sukma district has set up a single window system where multiple government services are available.

In just a few months, the single window system has benefited thousands of people and played a vital role in changing the picture of good governance in Chhattisgarh's southernmost district. Now, the people no longer have to visit different offices in the Collectorate premises of district headquarters Sukma to avail the benefits of separate services. The district administration has set up a Single Window System here, providing key services like Ayushman cards, ration cards, Aadhaar updates, driving licenses, caste, income and residence certificates under one roof. The move not only saves time and makes government services simpler, but also makes them more accessible than ever before. Sukma's Single Window System has emerged as an effective initiative toward making government services simple, transparent, and accessible to the people. This setup not only saves time and effort for citizens but also lends new strength to good governance and public trust. This transformation presents a new picture of growing trust between the administration and the public.

Administration's Vision and Impact

"This setup was introduced to realise Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's vision of good governance and e-governance on the ground. It aims to ensure easy access to government schemes and services for the public. As a result, around 100 citizens utilise these essential services daily, with over 4,000 beneficiaries catered to in just two and a half months after the setting up of the single window system," said Sukma Collector Amit Kumar.

The collector further added that the biggest impact of this arrangement is felt by people from far-flung and formerly Naxal-affected areas. Citizens arriving from remote villages can now update their documents seamlessly. This is continuously strengthening public trust in the governance and administration.

Services Under One Roof

Salman, an operator working at the Single Window Centre, said that services such as Aadhaar updates, voter ID additions or corrections, mobile number and photo updates, caste-income-residence certificates, ration card-related work, Ayushman cards, and driving licenses are all available under one roof. Earlier, people had to wander through different departments, but getting all services at a single counter has significantly eased their difficulties.

Citizens Hail 'Time-Saving' Initiative

A schoolgirl shared that she used to face a lot of trouble updating her surname on her Aadhaar card, but now her work was completed easily at a single location.

Similarly, Baman, a villager who came to add a name to his ration card, expressed great satisfaction with this new system. He mentioned that earlier one had to wander across different offices, whereas now the entire task gets completed in one place, saving valuable time. (ANI)