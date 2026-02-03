A YSRCP delegation will meet the NHRC and SC Commission to seek a probe into alleged state-sponsored violence in Andhra Pradesh. They will highlight attacks on party leaders, a Dalit activist's murder, and police negligence under the ruling coalition.

A delegation of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), comprising MPs, MLAs, MLCs, former MLAs, and former MLCs, will meet the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Scheduled Castes Commission on Wednesday, seeking intervention over alleged state-sponsored violence and a breakdown of law and order in Andhra Pradesh, said the release.

Delegation to Demand Central Probe

The YSRCP delegation is scheduled to submit detailed representations to the NHRC at 2 pm and to the SC Commission at 3.30 pm. The submissions are expected to highlight a series of attacks on party leaders and alleged human rights violations under the ruling coalition. The delegation is set to demand a central probe into the brutal murder of Dalit activist Manda Salman in Palnadu and raise concerns regarding the displacement and fear among Scheduled Caste families in the region. According to the release, the delegation will also report alleged murder attempts and petrol bomb attacks on the houses of former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh, the filing of more than 16 alleged false cases against Rambabu, and ongoing intimidation of BC leader Jogi Ramesh. The party has stated that evidence of police negligence and systematic targeting of YSRCP cadre will be placed before the commissions.

Spokesperson Alleges 'Dangerous Rise in Political Violence'

Earlier today, YSR Congress Party official spokesperson Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy criticised that Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a dangerous rise in political violence, with houses being attacked and even targeted with petrol bombs, creating fear among families. He said TDP activists are allegedly entering homes and intimidating women and children, all while police remain passive.

Police Accused of Inaction Under Political Pressure

According to him, attacks on YSRCP leaders' residences are happening without any meaningful police intervention, and even the intrusion into former minister Ambati Rambabu's house was watched live without action. He stated that some sections of the police were acting under political pressure from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

He further claimed that since Lokesh took on greater political responsibility, "Red Book rule" has turned into "bloodshed," and that political leaders and their properties now lack security in the state.

Referring to the Tirumala laddu controversy, he said Naidu had falsely alleged the presence of animal fat, while a CBI-linked report found no adulteration. He also recalled past speeches where Naidu and Pawan Kalyan used harsh language against Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP leaders.

Rachamallu urged the public to question both TDP leaders and the police over their conduct, warning that continued inaction would further erode public safety and democratic norms.

This comes a day after the former minister Ambati Rambabu's house and office were allegedly attacked by a group of TDP workers.