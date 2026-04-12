Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, 92, passed away in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure. Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar announced she will be cremated with full state honours, calling her demise the 'end of an era' for Indian and world music.

Asha Bhosle to be Cremated with Full State Honours

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar on Sunday announced that legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be cremated with full state honours following her demise at the age of 92.

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Speaking to the reporters, Shelar said the entire country and Maharashtra are mourning the end of an era, adding that Bhosle's contribution to music brought joy not only to India but also to audiences across the world. "Today, the entire country and Maharashtra are mourning the end of an era. Her work and her music were a source of joy not only for India but for the entire world," he said.

He further detailed the arrangements for the last rites, stating that public homage will be allowed at her residence before the funeral. "Tomorrow, from 11 am to 3 pm, her loved ones will be able to pay their last respects at her home in Lower Parel. Her last rites will be performed at the Shivaji Park crematorium at 4 pm. She will be cremated with full state honours," Shelar added.

Legendary Singer Passes Away at 92

The announcement comes amid nationwide grief over the passing of Asha Bhosle, whose decade-long career made her one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music history.

The Legendary playback singer passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92, marking the end of an era in Indian music. She died at Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Confirming the cause of death, Dr Pratit Samdani said, "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure."

A Career Spanning Decades

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk.

Her passing marks the end of an era in Indian music history. (ANI)